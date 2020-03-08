When it comes to footwear, it can be tough — but not impossible — to balance style and comfort. These cute comfortable shoes on Amazon may look stylish, but they also feel legitimately good to wear, even for longer periods of time. So whether you’re looking for the perfect shoes for travel, work, going out, or anything in between, these picks have you covered.

The key to feeling comfortable in your shoes is to wear the right type of pair for a given activity or situation. For example, the most beloved, light-as-air flip flops might be great for short strolls around town, but agonizing to hike in. That said, there are certainly some features to seek out when you’re looking for shoes that feel good, regardless of the use case. Cushioning is a biggie as it can alleviate painful pressure on the feet and just generally boost overall comfort. But you don't want all cushion and no structure, either — arch support gives your feet, well, support, and is particularly important if you have low arches. Breathable materials like mesh or cotton (or even leather) help to keep your feet cool. Traction makes it easier and safer to walk, especially on wet days, which means rubber soles with some tread are often a good choice.

Finally, if you’re looking for a cute and comfortable pair of shoes that give you a little extra height, opt for a chunky heel that provides stability and support. And if you’re going for that height, you might want to pick a shoe with straps, which will help keep your foot secure and stable.

To help you on your hunt for the ultimate cute and comfy shoes, here are seven pairs that Amazon reviewers swear by.

1. A Classic Pair Of Flats With A Memory Foam Insole Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Really Ballet Flat $48 | Amazon See On Amazon A ballet flat is one of those shoe staples that you can pair with virtually any outfit. That’s what makes this pick such a winner — the Dr. Scholl’s ballet flat is indeed versatile, but it’s also ultra-comfortable. The memory foam insole is the difference maker when it comes to this; each step you take will be like walking on a pillow. The shoe is lightweight and flexible, both features that add to the ease of these flats. The rubber sole provides superior traction, and the wide size range means you’ll get the perfect fit. Choose from a variety of fun patterns and colors, including stucco opel snake, black daydreamer canvas, and brown/black leopard (pictured above). Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Very cute shoes, perfect for work as well as casual wear. I bought these in the "black harmony" print and they look just as pictured. [...] I'd call these more of an almond-shaped toe. The memory foam cushioned insole makes these more comfortable than the usual ballet flat. I wear a size 7, but after reading a lot of the reviews, went a half size down to 6.5, and they fit perfectly." Available in women's sizes: 6-11, including half and wide sizes

2. A Pair Of Casual Heels That You Can Rock All Day Long CLARKS Women's Deva Heidi Heeled Sandal $45 | Amazon See On Amazon These Clarks heeled sandals are shockingly comfortable, according to reviewers. The chunky, relatively low 2.5-inch heel provides tremendous stability, while the footbed's soft padding gives you that little extra cushion where you need it most. The smooth lining won’t irritate your feet, and the buckle at the ankle is adjustable. This pick is adored on Amazon; it boasts a solid 4.3-star rating among 180 and growing reviews. These Clark heels come in staple colors, like black, tan, and navy, and the side cutouts make them as fashion-forward as they are easy to wear. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Super cute, comfortable and just the right height for all day wear. Clark’s make great shoes and this one did not disappoint. Love them!" Available in women's sizes: 5-10, including half sizes

3. This Pair Of Dressy Pumps That You’ll Wear All The Time Naturalizer Women's Michelle Dress Pump $68 | Amazon See On Amazon These Naturalizer dress pumps are just sleek and classic enough to complement nearly every outfit — which means they have potential to be your go-to shoes for work, a night on the town, formal events, and more. And with interior cushioning and a smooth, breathable lining, your feet will stay cool, dry, and comfortable. Soles are made from synthetic material, rather than rubber, but reviewers wrote that they're grippy nonetheless. The pumps come in a significantly large size range (including half, narrow, wide, and extra-wide sizes) that helps to ensure a perfect fit. Amazon reviewers are thrilled with this pick; they give it a solid 4.2-star rating among 1,000 and growing reviews. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I tried a bunch of different pumps looking for one that fit, and this was the winner. [...] The toe box is perfectly cut, so no toe cleavage. The soles are grippy and the small platform makes the 3" heel as comfortable as a heel can be. But the real star of Naturalizer pumps is the insoles: super cushioned in the right places and ACTUAL ARCH SUPPORT! In a pump! I didn't think it was possible. [...] I love these shoes!" Available in women's sizes: 4-12, including half, narrow, wide, and extra-wide sizes

4. The Ultimate Walking Sneaker That’s Surprisingly Stylish Skechers Women's Ultra Flex-First Take Sneaker $60 | Amazon See On Amazon I know what you’re thinking: it’s virtually impossible to find a comfy walking shoe that’s actually cute. But luckily these Skechers sneakers are both nice to look at and nice to walk in. Breathability is everything when it comes to these kicks. The stretchy mesh material allows for easy airflow, and the perforated footbed contributes to this, too. Another important feature of this pick is the gel-infused memory foam insole that provides comfort and pressure relief. Also, the flexible outsole is grooved so that it offers good traction, one of the many things that make this a good walking shoe. Amazon reviewers certainly are big fans of these features; they give this pick a near-perfect star rating on the site. Choose from eight color options. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I'm in heaven!! I have neuropathy in my feet and it's very difficult to find shoes that are comfortable. Thank you Sketchers! I just received these and tried them on and they feel like I'm walking on air!! Absolutely am in love with these and they look good too!!!" Available in women's sizes: 5-11, including half sizes

5. A Cute Ankle Boot That’s Totally Waterproof Sorel Women's Emelie Chelsea Waterproof Ankle Boots $150 | Amazon See On Amazon These genuine leather Sorel ankle boots combine style, comfort, and practicality — so really, what else could you need? They'll even keep your toes dry during wet weather because they are conveniently waterproof. This pick has quite a few features that up the ante when it comes to comfort. The memory foam footbed, sturdy block heel, and molded rubber outsole provide cushioning, support, and traction, while the elastic side panels and pull tabs make for easy on and off, too. There are a number of different color options to chose from, as well as a variation with a wedge heel if you want to add some height. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "So excited! They are great for all day wear and just in time for the cold season. Great soles and look super cute! I never write reviews, but had to share. Worth the price" Available in women's sizes: 5-12, including half sizes

6. A Cushiony Sandal That’s Perfect For Travel Clarks Women's Arla Jacory Sandal $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Cushioning is everything when it comes to these Clarks sandals; the shoes feature multiple layers of it for comfort and support. The rubber soles provide great traction, while the straps (which help to keep your foot secure) are adjustable, so you won’t have to worry about them digging in or causing blisters. Amazon reviewers love that these sandals are casual, but can be dressed up, too, making them the ideal pick to bring with you on your next vacation. And they come in three neutral colors so you can nab the shade that best matches your style. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Comfortable and support is great! Going to Italy and need comfy sandal that I can [wear] all day without getting blisters or other discomfort." Available in women's sizes: 5-12, including half and wide sizes