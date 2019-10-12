A sad truth: Work shoes that pinch your feet, give you blisters, or make you limp to your desk are way too common. But when you're crushing your to-do list, the last thing you want to worry about is foot pain. That's why upgrading to the most comfortable heels for work is a true office game-changer.

But what makes a pair of work heels comfortable? While some of it is up to your personal preference, having a good sole is key. The most comfortable work heels all have a soft, flexible sole with lots of cushioning to cradle your feet while you're hustling to the next meeting. Some shoes even feature an orthopedic footbed, which is excellent if you struggle with foot pain.

Obviously, style is important when it comes to choosing work shoes, but you'll also want to consider features that only add to your comfort level. For example, you may be good to go with low-heeled pumps, but you know those wedge booties would start to sting by the end of the day. And, if you have any chronic foot issues like bunions or plantar fasciitis, you'll want to keep those in mind in order to find heels that will be most comfortable for you (wide widths are often the right choice for bunion sufferers, whereas arch support is the name of the game for plantar fasciitis).

Here's a roundup of some of the most comfy heels for work out there so you can be sure your feet will feel great from nine to five.

1. The Best Basic Heel: LifeStride Women's Parigi Heel LifeStride Women's Parigi Heel $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Heel height: 2.5 inches This basic heel works with just about any outfit, and even better, it won't hurt your feet. The insole features signature "Soft System" cushioning with small air-pocket holes near the toe for added ventilation. There's also a bit more padding at the toes and heels for added support. Plus, the toes offer a slight curve without crushing your toes, and the bottom sole features anti-slip grippers so you won't slip on your way into the office. Reviewers rave about how luxe these heels are when you slip them on. This popular pair comes in 38 different colors and prints. Best yet, these come in five different width sizes, for an even more comfy and custom fit. What fans say: "I am not a big heels person - I work a professional job and attend a lot of meetings and do a lot of walking. I love the way heels look, but never seem to find them comfortable enough to endure all day. However, I ordered these LifeStride Parigi heels [and] these were the CLEAR winner. They are so comfortable!!! I only really intended to wear them for the wedding occasion, but they are so comfortable and stylish that I've worn them several days already." Available in sizes: Women's 5 - 12 (extra narrow, narrow, regular, wide, and extra wide)

2. The Best Low Heel: DREAM PAIRS Women's Mila Heel DREAM PAIRS Women's Mila Heel $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Heel height: 1.5 inches If you'd rather skip the stiletto-style heel, this low-heeled pump is both comfy and cute. The synthetic leather has just enough give so it stretches and moves as you do. The latex insole is padded to cushion the ball of your foot, and the rounded toe protects your feet while still giving them room to move. Plus, the heel is only about 1.5 inches tall (only 1 inch, technically, since the shoe has a 0.5-inch platform), and features a sturdy, square base for even more stability. You can get them in 11 colors and patterns. What fans say: "There was no breaking in for these shoes. The moment I started wearing them they were perfect. I ordered my exact size (no sizing up or down). These shoes are sturdy like wedge flats, but have the appearance of a standard high heel. I wore them for a 10 hour work day with zero aches and pains." Available in sizes: Women's 5 - 11

3. The Best Wedge: Anne Klein Sport Women's Wedge Pump Anne Klein Sport Women's Wedge Pump $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Heel height: 1.5 inches These basic "sport" wedges give you a little lift while still keeping you comfy. They're considered "sport" wedges because the padded insole is patterned to keep your foot cushioned while also wicking sweat from the soles of your feet. This extra cushioning makes for a comfier day on your feet, and with less sweat, your feet will stay put in your shoes without slipping. The outer sole also features rubber traction, and the sturdy, 1.5-inch heel is wide and easy to walk on. (A note: There are some conflicting reports as to whether these heels are 2 inches in height or 1.5 inches in height. We'll side with most reviewers who say they're 1.5 inches.) These come in the navy color shown above and a classic black wedge. What fans say: "I can walk and work in these all day, and not even notice that I'm wearing a wedge. I'm so pleased to have found a work shoe that is professional and polished looking but still very comfy! This is my first pair of Anne Klein shoes, and I will definitely be checking out others!" Available in sizes: Women's 5 - 11

4. The Best Sandal: Naturalizer Women's Taimi Dress Sandal Naturalizer Women's Taimi Dress Sandal $54 | Amazon See On Amazon Heel height: 2.5 inches These strappy dress sandals are super lightweight, even with their cushioned insole. At first glance, the insole looks flat and unassuming, but reviewers swear as soon as you slip your foot inside, it feels petal-soft. The synthetic leather straps are flexible and light so they won't dig into your skin, and the adjustable buckle around the back ensures you won't end up with blisters. Even reviewers with chronic foot pain swear by these dressy sandals. What fans say: "Because I have terrible feet, I started wearing the shoes around the house hoping to break my feet in to the idea of heels for this special day. I was so relieved after a short time to feel no discomfort whatsoever. I can't tell you how happy I am." Available in sizes: Women's 4 - 12 (narrow, regular, and wide)

5. The Best Block Heel: Clarks Women's Rosalyn Belle Dress Pump Clarks Women's Rosalyn Belle Dress Pump $90 | Amazon See On Amazon Heel height: 2 inches Not only is this 2-inch block heel adorable, but hundreds of reviewers swear it's ridiculously comfortable, too. The key is in the orthopedic insole. It molds to your foot as it warms up so it cradles your feet, and the chunky heel gives you tons of support. Plus, with the rubber traction on the bottom, you can wear these block heels in any weather without fear of slipping. Reviewers rave about how sturdy these shoes are. What fans say: "I have these in navy blue and now got black. These shoes look very good with dresses and are great for work. They are supportive and the block heels keep me steady on my feet all day. The rubber soles make them slip-proof. These are well made and provide the support I need while looking good at the same time." Available in sizes: Women's 5 - 12 (narrow, regular, and wide)

6. The Best Heeled Bootie: SODA Chance Women's Ankle Bootie SODA Chance Women's Ankle Bootie $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Heel height: 2 inches These ankle booties are made with a breathable fabric and designed with small cutouts on the sides of each bootie for maximum airflow. They feature a small platform and a 2-inch, chunky heel with light treading on the bottom. And as a bonus, they come in tons of different colors so you can mix and match with all your work outfits. Some Amazon reviewers were skeptical of this bootie at first because of the low price point, but have come around after the first wear. What fans say: "I wasn't really sure about these shoes. Even though I loved the style, this is a company I don't recognize, and the price was pretty inexpensive. When I initially put them on, they felt a bit tight across the top of my foot. However, after wearing them for an entire day, I can say that they didn't hurt my feet at all (which is big deal, because I deal with foot pain almost daily and in most other pairs of shoes). They were actually quite comfortable. They look really nice and stylish too." Available in sizes: Women's 5.5 - 11