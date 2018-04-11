7 Daily Habits That Can Make Anxiety Worse, According To Experts

Unsurprisingly, mulling over every little thought or idea that triggers your anxiety can also make it worse. "When we get anxious about something and think about it over and over and over again, we often ramp ourselves up to a fever pitch," says Dr. Ritschel.

Slowing down your mind can be hard as heck, even for people who don't have anxiety, but Dr. Ritschel explains the best way to break yourself of this habit is to practice mindfulness. "Mindfulness — which is about learning to live fully in the present moment rather than past or future moments — will help you stay grounded in the current moment, be less reactive, and be aware of your anxiety as it’s getting started, rather than you not noticing it until you’re already pretty upset. Our bodies and minds give us lots of cues about our anxiety, but we have to be able to notice them in order to do something about it," she says. "Also, you can use mindfulness skills to notice the things that prompt anxiety for you, and ask yourself whether you need to continue exposing yourself to that trigger or whether you should make some different choices in how you conduct your day."

There are many ways to practice mindfulness in your daily life, even if you don't have much free time to spare. Utilize whatever form of mindfulness works best in calming your anxiety — whether that's meditation, keeping a gratitude journal, or simply observing your surroundings for a few minutes.