Chilly temps, windy weather, and intense indoor heating means you have to take extra steps in the winter to help keep your skin as hydrated as possible. These seven DIY moisturizer recipes to combat dry skin this winter will nourish your skin and you might even have all the ingredients lying around. Time to raid the kitchen!

While I am all about the magic of snow covering Manhattan (and thus briefly eliminating the sweet, acrid smell of rotting garbage), my sensitive Texan-born and long time Los Angeles-residing skin is never fully prepared for the intensity of the season. Last year I was in such deep denial that winter was going to be so long and cold it took me until like, February to overhaul my skincare routine.

My face had gotten so dry and itchy, I knew my standard strategy of a little sunscreen would no longer be sufficient if I wanted to not constantly be rubbing my skin. As I do in most life crises, I turned to Pinterest for help.

Luckily, a plethora of amazing beauty bloggers popped up with their best DIY moisturizers for winter and below I've rounded up my absolute favorites. Each one is simple to make, doesn't require crazy expensive ingredients, and didn't clog my pores.

Try these amazing DIY moisturizers to fix your dry skin stat.

1. Mix'n'Match Facial Oil

Rosehip Seed Oil, $10.50, Majestic Pure

I'm freaking obsessed with the Crunchy Betty blog, a natural beauty blog featuring reviews, recipes, and lessons on how to live more sustainably and naturally. One of my favorite posts of hers is one about creating your own facial oil specific to your face's needs. While Crunch Betty says it took her a while to figure out her favorite combination, my personal nourishing go-to is a combination of Jojoba, Rosehip Seed oil, and Lavender. Not only does it feel incredible on my skin, but it also smells amazing.

2. Moisturizing Beeswax Whip

Beeswax Pellets, $10.90, Stakich

Green Thickies blog created a super luxurious moisturizing whip recipe that is simple to make and ultra-hydrating for those who have dry skin. All you need is a stovetop or an electric stove, and once you've got the ingredients in a pot, the nourishing whip comes together quickly. She calls for olive oil, coconut oil, your favorite essential oil, and beeswax pellets. If you're new to essential oils, be sure to patch test them on your skin before adding it to this recipe to see if you have any allergic reactions.

3. Gentle Aloe Moisturizer

Aloe Vera Gel, $8, Fruit Of The Earth

This one from SayNotSweetAnne is wonderful after a day spent skiing or hiking in the mountains, or anytime you end up with both dry or sunburned skin. The recipe calls for aloe vera gel, almond oil, coconut oil as a base, but you can also add essential oils, should you want to. Again, remember to test out the essential oil you'd like to use on your skin before adding it to the recipe.

4. Coconut Oil-Free Moisturizer

Raw Shea Butter, $14.95, Better Shea Butter

Coconut oil is so popular, it can sometimes be easy to forgot about another amazing, hydrating natural beauty ingredient: Shea butter. This DIY moisturizer recipe from LiveSimply focuses on Shea butter and tea tree oil to hydrate, cleanse, and treat your skin, even on the coldest days. You'll need to melt down the Shea butter first, but that's probably the most difficult step. If you're looking for an easy DIY recipe, this might be your best bet!

5. Olive Oil & Sugar Scrub

Olive Beautifying Oil, $14, The Body Shop

Wellness Mama is the mastermind behind this super nourishing facial scrub that aims to wash away itchy, dead skin cells. The recipe calls for just three ingredients — sugar and olive oil (or coconut oil, if you prefer). This could also be a great scrub to not just use on your face, but also on your body. Wellness Mama also listed a bunch of variations to make your scrub a little more interesting, like adding pumpkin or lavender.

6. Cinnamon Coffee Scrub

Organic Coconut Palm Sugar, $4.99, Thrive Market

If your skin is feeling dry and lackluster, a caffeine boost could be the answer to helping bring it back to life. Free People's blog concocted this epic DIY coffee scrub recipe that combines ground coffee, coconut palm sugar, coconut oil, and cinnamon. Don't blame me if people want to come up and lick your face.

7. Lavender Coconut Moisturizer

Lavender Oil, $13.89, Majestic Pure

Out of every moisturizer I've listed, I'd say this DIY lavender coconut moisturizer from the Natural And Healthy Living blog is the one I make the most. All you need is coconut oil, liquid vitamin E, and lavender essential oil. Mix them together and you've got yourself a hydrating moisturizer that will heal the driest and most irritated of skin.

This post was originally published on December 17, 2018. It was updated on June 19, 2019. Additional reporting by Sara Tan.