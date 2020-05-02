Ever since the world went into COVID-19 lockdown, at-home cocktail making has been on the rise. But for anyone totally new to mixology, the long list of ingredients found in fancy cocktail books can slightly off-putting. But that doesn't mean you can't get involved. If you're not one of those people with dry vermouth and Angostura Bitters lying around, why not try one of these cocktails recipes with easy ingredients?
1. Lemon Drop Martini
A Lemon Drop Martini is one step up from a vodka lemonade and is the perfect zingy accompaniment to sitting in the window in the sun, reading a book. Not only will it remind you of nights out dancing with your pals, but the recipe couldn’t simpler. All you’ll need is vodka, the juice of a lemon, and sugar syrup (the latter you can buy in shops or make yourself at home with sugar and water). Put all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker, shake well, and strain before serving.
2. Moscow Mule
Making sure you treat yourself a little bit in lockdown is so important and while a Moscow Mule sounds fancy, its ingredients list is mercifully short. All you’ll need is vodka and ginger beer. You won’t need a cocktail shaker for this recipe. Add your shot of vodka and top with ice. Then fill your cup to the top with ginger beer.
3. Mimosa
If fruity cocktails are more your vibe go for a Mimosa. A classic on any cocktail list, you can drink a Mimosa straight away or freeze it and have it as a slushy. To make a classic Mimosa you’ll need prosecco or sparkling white wine and orange juice. Add a splash of vodka for an extra kick and, if you want to mix things up, opt for peach or grapefruit juice instead.
4. Bloody Mary
Bloody Marys are traditionally drunk with brunch and just because you can’t make it to your favourite eggs spot doesn’t mean you can’t get together with your friends (via Zoom), have some delicious food, and sip cocktails.
For a Bloody Mary you’ll need ice, vodka, tomato juice, the juice of a lemon, Worcestershire sauce, tabasco sauce, pepper, and celery to finish. You won’t need a shaker for the recipe. Pour the vodka, lemon juice, and tomato juice over the ice. Shake in some worcestershire sauce and tabasco and stir. Finish it off with the celery and pepper.
5. Gimlet
Be warned, Gimlets aren’t for the faint hearted. You can tailor them to your taste as the only two ingredients in a Gimlet are gin and cordial. Lime cordial works especially well. You want a two parts gin, one part cordial ratio and make sure you stir it well.
6. Cape Codder
If you’re a little bit bored of your normal vodka and mixer, a Cape Codder will be a welcome shake up. Pour vodka into a glass and top with ice. Once that’s chilled, fill the glass with cranberry juice and squeeze a wedge of lime in.
7. Whiskey Highball
If whisky is your drink of choice then you can’t go wrong with a Whiskey Highball. For this you’ll need whiskey (ideally bourbon or rye) and ginger ale. You can also use soda water if you’d like. You won’t need a cocktail shaker for a Whiskey Highball but it’s ideally drank out of a longer glass.