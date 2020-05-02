Bloody Marys are traditionally drunk with brunch and just because you can’t make it to your favourite eggs spot doesn’t mean you can’t get together with your friends (via Zoom), have some delicious food, and sip cocktails.

For a Bloody Mary you’ll need ice, vodka, tomato juice, the juice of a lemon, Worcestershire sauce, tabasco sauce, pepper, and celery to finish. You won’t need a shaker for the recipe. Pour the vodka, lemon juice, and tomato juice over the ice. Shake in some worcestershire sauce and tabasco and stir. Finish it off with the celery and pepper.