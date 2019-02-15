Peeking into a nearly empty pantry you might assume that there's nothing to make. But things are not as they seem! Resist the urge to order in for your meal and whip together something that'll wow you. This reality can be achieved with easy Instant Pot recipes that only need three ingredients. You'll surprise yourself with how much can be made with only a few ingredients.

This is magic. Basically. With these recipes you're pretty much bippity-boppity-booing common ingredients into a crystal carriage, or, Salsa Pork Chops. These recipes allow you to be your own fairy godmother in the kitchen. The wave a wand, or in this case a wooden spoon, is encouraged but not required.

And the best part is that these recipes, requiring little effort, truly ask nothing more of you other than to combining ingredients in the magical machine we refer to as the Instant Pot. This game changing kitchen essential has made after-work or before-work cooking a breeze thanks to its mostly hands off convenience. According to CNBC, Instant Pot sales broke records on Prime Day in 2018, selling out in only 19 hours. Which means, you probably have one. And now, you have 7 three ingredient recipes to try making in it.

Creamiest Steel-Cut Oatmeal Oh She Glows For this creamy oatmeal bowl by Oh She Glows all you need is oatmeal, coconut milk and water. That's it! Those three ingredients are always in stock, are they not? Extra ingredients come in when servings are suggested. If you have fruit or maple syrup or nuts on hand, load them on for a little something extra.

Salsa Pork Chops Jelly Toast Blog With as little as ~two~ main ingredients, dinner can be served. For those salsa jars you have in the pantry but have no chips to match, try pork chops. This dinner by Jelly Toast Blog can be ready in 20 minutes.

Salsa Verde Chicken Cookies and Cups If you don't count the two spices included in this recipe, there are only two ingredients in this Instant Pot recipe by Cookies and Cups. All you need to make dinner is 16 ounces of Salsa Verde and chicken breasts!

Dulce de Leche Natasha's Kitchen Three ingredients? Psh. Try one. To get Dulce de Leche, all you need is sweetened condensed milk. That's. It. A step by step (with pictures!) recipe is provided by Natasha's Kitchen.

Yogurt Damn Delicious Yes, yogurt. In an Instant Pot. All you need is whole milk and plain yogurt to get the breakfast or snack or, let's be real, dinner staple. Mix in granola or whatever fruit is on hand in the produce drawer to add to this delightfully straight forward Damn Delicious recipe.

Beer Cheese Dip A Spicy Perspective This dip consists of beer, cream cheese and pepper jack cheese. Oh, and also fifteen minutes of your time. That's all. Whether you're on your way to a party with a last minute feeling like you should bring something or are ~just in the mood~, this recipe from A Spicy Perspective provides!