11 Instant Pot Recipes That Will Also Make Great Leftovers

When I'm cooking, I'm more concerned with how many meals I can get out of whatever I'm making. I'm a leftovers kind of girl — I'm thrilled at the sight of prepared food in the fridge. So, when I'm looking for a great Instant Pot recipe, I'm mostly concerned with Instant Pot Recipes that make great leftovers. I want to know what's going to taste good tomorrow, I want to know how many ways I can ration it out, I want to know how well it's going to hold up, and I want to know it can be repurposed, too.

To me, it's only worth it to take the time and effort to make a big or complicated dish if it's going to last you more than one meal. It's more energy-efficient to cook this way, too, and it creates less waste. And the Instant Pot's undeniable charm is that it gives you an opportunity to cook food fast and efficiently. So, if you'd otherwise be too lazy to put your aging veggies to use, you won't be with an Instant Pot. It's so easy to throw a bunch of ingredients together into one pot and trust that you can set it and forget it. You don't have to hover over the stove and you don't have to wash multiple dishes, so you don't have any excuses for making the most of your groceries.

Here are some of the best Instant Pot recipes that were literally made for leftovers.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

This recipe from A Cozy Kitchen offers a warming soup that's perfect for winter. Just keep the tortilla strips separate if you're going to use this recipe for leftovers, otherwise they'll get soggy.

Chinese Sesame Chicken

A Spicy Perspective

If you lover ordering Chinese food because you love the leftovers, get ready to save a lot of money with this recipe from A Spicy Perspective. Now you can make the same tender and tasty dish at home.

Pumpkin Mac & Cheese

I am a Food Blog

This seasonal recipe is at peak relevance right now. The only thing cozier than mac & cheese is pumpkin, so this recipe by I am a Food Blog is #relevant AF.

Hard Boiled Eggs

Damn Delicious

Making a big batch of hard boiled eggs is a pain, but it's a great way to do meal prep. Make the whole process easier by using an Instant Pot with this recipe from Damn Delicious.

Baby Back Ribs

Foodie Crush

Yes, you can seriously make ribs in an Instant Pot, and yes, it makes life that much easier. Oh, and way less messy. Check out this recipe of Foodie Crush.

Chipotle Black Bean Chili

Naturally Ella

This kind of dish lasts forever. You can keep some in the freezer and some in the fridge to ensure that you always have access to re-heatable chili. Check out this simple recipe from Naturally Ella.

Swedish Meatballs

Damn Delicious

You don't have to go to IKEA or the freezer isle to enjoy this delicious Swedish treat. Check out this easy recipe from Damn Delicious.

Beer Braised Pot Roast

Table for Two

This decadent winter dish holds up really well in the fridge, to enjoy it for dinner one night, then lunch on a sandwich the next. You might even be able to get a little pot roast leftovers for your morning eggs the day after that. Follow this easy recipe by Table for Two.

Mexican Shredded Chicken

Good Life Eats

This tender and tasty chicken is the perfect meal to make for now and later. Add it to a sandwich the next day, soup the day after that and throw it on a salad if there's still more left. Check out this recipe by Good Life Eats.

Chicken Stock

Foodie Crush

Talk about leftovers, this chicken stock recipe by Foodie Crush will have you set up for the whole winter with a soup base. This is an absolute must!

Mushroom & Chicken Wild Rice Stew

Table for Two

This Table for Two recipe is the kind of dish that you can keep going for days. Once you cook it, it will be tasty and easy to reheat for the rest of the week, so double the recipe if you like it.