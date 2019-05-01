Beauty fans across the world are always on the lookout for a brand that delivers. A combination of affordable prices, effective formulas, and listening to what the people really want is the ethos of e.l.f. Cosmetics. Although the brand has been around since 2004, its popularity has significantly increased in recent months. With that in mind, here's the best e.l.f. Cosmetics products to try out.

e.l.f. has quite a few selling points. Its product inventory ranges from skincare and brushes to makeup for face, eyes, and lips. Every single skincare product is free from parabens, sulphates, and phthalates. In fact, the brand has been a member of PETA's Beauty Without Bunnies scheme since 2005, marking its status as a 100 percent cruelty-free name.

It is also renowned for churning out new products at an incredibly fast pace. Where some brands take two years to release a new formula, e.l.f. can do it in a matter of months, reports The Business of Fashion. According to the publication, e.l.f. takes customer feedback seriously, reading reviews on its own site to find ways to improve products.

So it's no wonder that certain releases are raved about. From long-lasting concealers and blemish-busting foundations to innovative face masks and easy eyeliners, here's seven e.l.f. products that are guaranteed to liven up your beauty routine.