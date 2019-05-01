7 e.l.f. Cosmetics Products You Need To Try Out, Because This Beauty Brand Is Fast Becoming Everyone's Fave
Beauty fans across the world are always on the lookout for a brand that delivers. A combination of affordable prices, effective formulas, and listening to what the people really want is the ethos of e.l.f. Cosmetics. Although the brand has been around since 2004, its popularity has significantly increased in recent months. With that in mind, here's the best e.l.f. Cosmetics products to try out.
e.l.f. has quite a few selling points. Its product inventory ranges from skincare and brushes to makeup for face, eyes, and lips. Every single skincare product is free from parabens, sulphates, and phthalates. In fact, the brand has been a member of PETA's Beauty Without Bunnies scheme since 2005, marking its status as a 100 percent cruelty-free name.
It is also renowned for churning out new products at an incredibly fast pace. Where some brands take two years to release a new formula, e.l.f. can do it in a matter of months, reports The Business of Fashion. According to the publication, e.l.f. takes customer feedback seriously, reading reviews on its own site to find ways to improve products.
So it's no wonder that certain releases are raved about. From long-lasting concealers and blemish-busting foundations to innovative face masks and easy eyeliners, here's seven e.l.f. products that are guaranteed to liven up your beauty routine.
1. An All-Day Concealer
16hr Camo Concealer
£5
e.l.f. Cosmetics
The beauty world went mad for this concealer when it was first released. Its matte-drying full coverage formula promises to last all day long. And the large doe foot applicator means it can be seamlessly used for spot-covering, highlighting, and contouring. Oh, and it comes in 18 shades.
2. The Canvas Creator
Poreless Putty Primer
£8
e.l.f. Cosmetics
With a gorgeous velvety feel and effective formula, this primer is one of the brand's sell-out items. Bigger pores will disappear as if by magic, leaving you with the perfect canvas for other makeup. If you're worried about it drying out your skin, e.l.f. has infused it with super hydrating squalene.
3. A Futuristic Mask
Beauty Shield Magnetic Mask Kit
£30
e.l.f. Cosmetics
You've definitely spotted this mask on Instagram. At a first glance, it looks like a standard mud mask. But this iron-infused formula (that also boasts vitamin C and E, argan oil, sunflower seed oil, and carrot seed oil) guarantees to leave no mess. It comes with a handy magnetic tool that will sweep away the mask plus any leftover facial grime. 20 covers for the so-called magnet wand are included. Once you're done, you can buy a top-up of these covers and the mask for just £17.
4. A Skin Protector
5. An Instant Cat Eye
Intense Ink Eyeliner
£5
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Is a quick flick your go-to look? For those who are always in a rush, e.l.f.'s quick-drying eyeliner is for you. Its felt tip-like point allows for a precise application that won't budge whether you're sweating it out in the office all day or dancing the night away.
6. A Breakout-Fighter
Acne Fighting Foundation
£7.50
e.l.f. Cosmetics
If you're suffering from a breakout, the last thing your skin needs is a heavy layer of makeup. But the desire to cover up any signs of acne may still be there. e.l.f.'s lightweight foundation formula includes salicylic acid, tea tree, aloe, and witch hazel to fight and soothe spots. And according to the reviews, it has worked for some. The only downside is that just five shades are currently available.
7. A Lip-Saver
Lip Exfoliator
£4.50
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Chapped lips don't necessarily disappear now winter is finally over. Combat any dryness with this exfoliating lip product. Filled with shea butter, jojoba oil, vitamin E, and more, it's a great moisturiser. Take your pick from the six flavours on offer: Brown Sugar, Sweet Cherry, Rose, Mint Maniac, Coconut, or Pink Grapefruit.
And keep an eye out for the brand's sales. They're truly mega.