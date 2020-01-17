Bustle

7 Empowering Books For Female Gamers Packed Full Of Advice & Analysis

It’s an exciting time for women in gaming. What used to be an intimidating, male-dominated landscape is becoming increasingly more inclusive, with more and more young girls discovering the wonder that video games can provide. That being said, gaming is an ever-evolving platform that can be a little daunting for newcomers. Thankfully, there are plenty of gaming books for female gamers, whether you want to gain a deeper understanding of the medium or discover why video games matter so deeply to some.

With campaigns like Facebook’s Women In Gaming and #GirlsBehindTheGames and brands such as Sephora sponsoring the 2019 Girl Gamer Esports Festival, gaming is becoming a much more welcoming place for women than it was a decade or so ago. And this change is having ripple effects outside the gaming world, too, with girl gamers being “three times more likely to end up in a degree and career in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) than those who don’t identify as a gamer,” according to a study conducted by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA).

So if you’ve been itching to get into video games but have no idea where to start, or you just want to brush up on your knowledge, here are a few books by female authors to broaden your gaming horizons.

'Feminism In Play' by Kishonna L. Gray, Gerald Voorhees, and Emma Vossen
'Feminism in Play' discusses the female gaming experience in three key ways, looking at women "as they are depicted in video games, as participants in games culture, and as contributors to the games industry." It dissects the connections between games and society (including the role that violence plays), looking at why women have been “silenced and marginalised” for so long. An enlightening read.
'Women in Gaming: 100 Professionals of Play' by Meagan Marie
A compendium of women in gaming, this book will certainly push you in the right direction whether you’re looking for a streamer to follow or advice on how to get into a career as a developer or programmer. Celebrating women who helped establish the industry and who fought for their right to diversify it, '100 Professionals of Play' will become your gaming bible.
'How Games Move Us (Playful Thinking): Emotion by Design' by Katherine Isbister
Human Computer Interaction and Games Researcher Katherine Isbister analyses how design techniques utilised in games can evoke strong emotions, arguing against the notion that games “are creating a generation of isolated, emotionally numb, antisocial loners,” which, for Isbister, couldn’t be further from the truth. By exploring how games can play a “powerful role” in developing empathy and other “positive emotional experiences,” Isbister makes a compelling case for how the gaming industry should be considered a well-established cultural medium on the same plane as film, TV, and literature.
'Videogames: Design / Play / Disrupt' by Marie Foulston & Kristian Volsing
A retrospective of gaming since the mid-2000s, 'Videogames: Design / Play / Disrupt' showcases the “groundbreaking contemporary design work” created by developers, alongside the communities that have supported and prolonged the games well after they were initially sold. Featuring a series of essays on issues like violence in games and the creation of fan art and fan fiction, this book also features “rarely seen material including designers notebooks, concept art, and prototypes” for some of the world’s most recognisable games.
'Reality is Broken: Why Games Make Us Better and How They Can Change The World' by Jane McGonigal
Written by game designer Jane McGonigal, 'Reality is Broken' challenges the notion that games are only useful as a form of escapism. McGonigal argues that video games have the potential to change the world, which she’s already proved through inventing and co-founding SuperBetter, a game that helps you "build personal resilience: the ability to stay strong, motivated, and optimistic even in the face of difficult challenges." McGonigal has written a book dedicated solely to SuperBetter, but 'Reality is Broken' introduces “cutting-edge” games that are already making waves, and looks at how developers — and players — can learn from them.
'Critical Play: Radical Game Design' by Mary Flanagan
A more scholarly take on the gaming world, Mary Flanagan’s 'Critical Play: Radical Game Design' examines subversive games through “political, aesthetic and social critique.” Games such as The Sims are given an in-depth analysis, with Flanagan comparing the life simulator to Dadaist puppet shows.
'Gaming Representation: Race, Gender, and Sexuality in Video Games' by Jennifer Malkowski and TreaAndrea M. Russworm
'Gaming Representation' casts a light on the discrimination faced by female, queer, and people of colour in gaming. Malkowsi and Russworm examine “portrayals of race, gender, and sexuality” in a range of games like Binding of Isaac, Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, and The Last Of Us. Through this lens, the authors argue for stronger representation and identity function in these games, while also pushing “gaming scholarship to new levels of inquiry, theorising, and imagination”.