It’s an exciting time for women in gaming. What used to be an intimidating, male-dominated landscape is becoming increasingly more inclusive, with more and more young girls discovering the wonder that video games can provide. That being said, gaming is an ever-evolving platform that can be a little daunting for newcomers. Thankfully, there are plenty of gaming books for female gamers, whether you want to gain a deeper understanding of the medium or discover why video games matter so deeply to some.

With campaigns like Facebook’s Women In Gaming and #GirlsBehindTheGames and brands such as Sephora sponsoring the 2019 Girl Gamer Esports Festival, gaming is becoming a much more welcoming place for women than it was a decade or so ago. And this change is having ripple effects outside the gaming world, too, with girl gamers being “three times more likely to end up in a degree and career in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) than those who don’t identify as a gamer,” according to a study conducted by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA).

So if you’ve been itching to get into video games but have no idea where to start, or you just want to brush up on your knowledge, here are a few books by female authors to broaden your gaming horizons.