7 Essential Cold Water Swimming Accessories, Because You Need To Be Prepared To Face The Chill
Guys summer is hurtling towards us like a runaway train and y'all know it is tempting AF to consider getting into your nearest swimming hole. This sunshine might have you sweating and thinking "ooh maybe I'll take a dip!" but the fact is — this time of year the water remains freezing. Because guys, it has not had any kind of a chance to heat up yet. Maybe you'll find out the hard way but better still, I am going to let you in on some essential cold water swimming accessories. Because brr, it is cold in there.
Cold water swimming has been much lauded as having multiple physical and mental health benefits. So giving it a go is an absolute must. The thing is though for most people, with any common sense, the mere thought of throwing your sorry butt into the UK's freezing waters is absolutely terrifying.
What are you scared of? Hypothermia? Cardiac arrest? Someone seeing you on the beach? These are all incredibly understandable, but hey guys it's OK. I am here with your rundown on how to avoid all of these things and then some. Learn from my mistakes so you don't have to make them yourself.
1. Thermos
2. Sensible Bathing Suit
Digital Powerback Swimsuit
£40
Speedo
OK so I didn't say it had to be boring but sensible is a must. Honestly, nipping down your local icy cold swimming hole with that cute AF frilly bikini that looked great over summer just doesn't work. Not only will it get wrecked, but frequent actual swimming puts you perilously close to exposing yourself, and that is, I'm guessing, the last thing you want to do.
3. Swimming Socks
Orca Swimming Socks
£25
The first and worst place you feel the cold is in your extremities. Let me tell you, you genuinely won't be able to feel a thing for a few minutes. These socks look a little naff, yes. But to quote everyone's mum at some point during their childhood, "this is not a fashion parade."
4. Swim Gloves
5. Changing Cloak
Northcore Beach Basha Sport Drying & Changing Robe
£89.90
Everyone knows that getting out of the cold weather into icy cold air is rough AF. Especially if it is raining (it probably is). This amazing mega coat/cloak hybrid is not only warm and roomy enough to get changed in, it's also got quick dry fabric and has a waterproof outer layer.
6. Hand Warmers
7. Sliders
Duramo Slides
£16.95
Adidas
Getting down to the water and back up in your swimsuit while also not getting your shoes wet, and getting socks on and off, is hard effing work. Fiddly with a capital F. Best slip on your favourite sliders so the icy cold ground doesn't put you off before you have even got in.
Bonus Extra: Company
This is something money can't buy but that is pretty darn important. If you can't get someone to go with you, make sure you let people know you are going swimming and above all, be safe.