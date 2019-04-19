Guys summer is hurtling towards us like a runaway train and y'all know it is tempting AF to consider getting into your nearest swimming hole. This sunshine might have you sweating and thinking "ooh maybe I'll take a dip!" but the fact is — this time of year the water remains freezing. Because guys, it has not had any kind of a chance to heat up yet. Maybe you'll find out the hard way but better still, I am going to let you in on some essential cold water swimming accessories. Because brr, it is cold in there.

Cold water swimming has been much lauded as having multiple physical and mental health benefits. So giving it a go is an absolute must. The thing is though for most people, with any common sense, the mere thought of throwing your sorry butt into the UK's freezing waters is absolutely terrifying.

What are you scared of? Hypothermia? Cardiac arrest? Someone seeing you on the beach? These are all incredibly understandable, but hey guys it's OK. I am here with your rundown on how to avoid all of these things and then some. Learn from my mistakes so you don't have to make them yourself.