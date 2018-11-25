Fall is a great season for food. You can find pumpkin spice everything, warm cinnamon, fresh-baked pies, and anything else you can possibly think of that's cozy, delicious, and just all-around satisfying. Obviously, the best place to buy these items is none other than Trader Joe's, which is always stocked with the latest and greatest in signature seasonal eats. If you're looking for something to hit the spot right now, these fall items at Trader Joe's will definitely do the trick.

With so many products on its shelves, Trader Joe's certainly knows what's up, and I've taken the task of narrowing down the best of the best that good ol' Trader Joe's has to offer. It's not an easy job, but hey, someone has to do it. From yummy apple cider jam that can instantly turn something as boring as toast into the perfect autumn breakfast to a seasonal salsa you won't be able to resist snacking on, I've got you covered no matter what it is you're looking for.

Here are the Trader Joe's essentials you need to scoop up before this season is over. If you need to make two trips, that's totally fine, too. (You can thank me later.)

1 Apple Cider Jam Trader Joe's Apple cider jam is the new peach Bellini jam, right? This spread is made with a blend of freshly picked Granny Smith and Roma apples, and a mix of spices that scream fall. Enjoy it on a piece of toast as you dream about apple picking festivities.

2 Peaches & Cream Tarte Trader Joe's Peaches may seem like more of a summer treat, but there is truly no better time to enjoy this fruity, creamy, oven-baked dessert than right now. Flaky layers of crust add extra dimensions that'll leave you feeling extra satisfied.

3 Fall Harvest Salsa Trader Joe's Give your favorite summer app an autumn feel by reaching for this fall harvest salsa, which is literally packed with pumpkin, squash, apple, and more. It's about to become your go-to snack this season, just wait and see.

4 Sweet Corn, Basil, & Burrata Ravioli Trader Joe's Ravioli is the ultimate fall comfort food, and my favorite thing to indulge in on a chilly night when I'm wrapped under a pile of blankets. This staple dish comes packed with sweet corn, ricotta, and burrata, making this an easy weeknight meal you won't want to miss.

5 Maple Leaf Cookies Trader Joe's These babies are as amazingly adorable as they are delicious. I truly have nothing bad to say about them. They are the quintessential fall treat you need in your kitchen at all times.

6 Campfire S’mores Bar Trader Joe's Celebrate fall by indulging in this new-and-improved s'mores remix. It's perfect for on-the-go munching any place, any time. And if you want to eat these for breakfast, that's fine too.