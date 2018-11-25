7 Fall Items At Trader Joe's You Need To Try Before The Season Is Over
Fall is a great season for food. You can find pumpkin spice everything, warm cinnamon, fresh-baked pies, and anything else you can possibly think of that's cozy, delicious, and just all-around satisfying. Obviously, the best place to buy these items is none other than Trader Joe's, which is always stocked with the latest and greatest in signature seasonal eats. If you're looking for something to hit the spot right now, these fall items at Trader Joe's will definitely do the trick.
With so many products on its shelves, Trader Joe's certainly knows what's up, and I've taken the task of narrowing down the best of the best that good ol' Trader Joe's has to offer. It's not an easy job, but hey, someone has to do it. From yummy apple cider jam that can instantly turn something as boring as toast into the perfect autumn breakfast to a seasonal salsa you won't be able to resist snacking on, I've got you covered no matter what it is you're looking for.
Here are the Trader Joe's essentials you need to scoop up before this season is over. If you need to make two trips, that's totally fine, too. (You can thank me later.)
1Apple Cider Jam
Apple cider jam is the new peach Bellini jam, right? This spread is made with a blend of freshly picked Granny Smith and Roma apples, and a mix of spices that scream fall. Enjoy it on a piece of toast as you dream about apple picking festivities.
2Peaches & Cream Tarte
Peaches may seem like more of a summer treat, but there is truly no better time to enjoy this fruity, creamy, oven-baked dessert than right now. Flaky layers of crust add extra dimensions that'll leave you feeling extra satisfied.
3Fall Harvest Salsa
Give your favorite summer app an autumn feel by reaching for this fall harvest salsa, which is literally packed with pumpkin, squash, apple, and more. It's about to become your go-to snack this season, just wait and see.
4Sweet Corn, Basil, & Burrata Ravioli
Ravioli is the ultimate fall comfort food, and my favorite thing to indulge in on a chilly night when I'm wrapped under a pile of blankets. This staple dish comes packed with sweet corn, ricotta, and burrata, making this an easy weeknight meal you won't want to miss.
5Maple Leaf Cookies
These babies are as amazingly adorable as they are delicious. I truly have nothing bad to say about them. They are the quintessential fall treat you need in your kitchen at all times.
6Campfire S’mores Bar
Celebrate fall by indulging in this new-and-improved s'mores remix. It's perfect for on-the-go munching any place, any time. And if you want to eat these for breakfast, that's fine too.
7Apple Caramel Greek Yogurt
This Greek yogurt is basically like a healthy dessert, and what better way is there to perk yourself up than to eat dessert for breakfast? The thick and creamy yogurt, combined with apple caramel flavors, makes this the dream melt-in-your-mouth, treat you need in the morning. It's packed with flavor and protein, and it's available for 99 cents per container, so eat up quick.
You literally can never go wrong when it comes to shopping at Trader Joe's, and if you're looking for foods to fill out your pantry this fall, I promise you, these seven will do the ultimate trick.