When it comes to body lotion, it's safe to say that most people prefer a quick-absorbing formula that won't leave their skin feeling tacky or require them to stand around waiting for it to dry. Knowing that this is a key selling point, beauty brands often claim that their body lotions are quick to absorb — but unfortunately, this doesn't always turn out to be the case. So how can you know that you're actually choosing a fast-absorbing body lotion when shopping for one? Two words: anecdotal evidence. With that in mind, you'll find seven non-greasy body lotions that come highly recommended from our editors and beauty writers, just ahead.

But first, one key tip from board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Baxt, M.D., M.B.A, F.A.A.D. Dr. Baxt tells Bustle that, generally, lotions tend to be the lightest form of moisturizer, because they contain the most water in their formulas. So, though it might seem obvious, stick with an actual body lotion when shopping for something lightweight and fast-absorbing, as opposed to body butters, ointments, oils, and creams.

And now, scroll on to shop seven of the best lightweight body lotions that will moisturize your skin in mere seconds — sans waiting, sans sticky residue.

1. The Best In-Shower Body Lotion Curél Hydra Therapy Wet Skin Moisturizer $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This cleverly formulated moisturizer from Curél was designed to be used on your wet or damp skin while you're still in the shower, which makes sense for a few reasons. Mainly, because the best time to apply body lotion is immediately after showering (to lock in all the residual moisture from the water), so this lotion encourages you to do that — but it also saves you time. Just turn off the faucet, apply the lotion, dry off, and get dressed — no waiting or standing around required. And it's not just a convenient body lotion; it's effective, too. That's thanks to ingredients like moisturizing shea butter, soothing allantoin, and barrier-strengthening ceramides, which help encourage your skin to better retain moisture over time. What Bustle editors are saying: "It's fast absorbing because you put it on in the shower and it's SO GOOD. Great for people who get freezing after the shower and immediately want to put clothes on (often forgetting or forgoing the all-too-important lotion step). Plus, your skin is most absorbent when it's wet, so it's locking moisture in. Hot tip: this lotion also makes a great shaving cream.” — Lindsay Kirkman, Associate Commerce Editor

2. The Best Body Lotion For Very Dry Skin (& Hands) Eucerin Advanced Repair Lotion $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Another great body lotion enriched with ceramides (which, as previously mentioned, help reinforce a strong lipid barrier to keep your skin healthy and hydrated in the long run), Eucerin's Advanced Repair Lotion is a popular choice among both dermatologists and people with very dry skin. It's one of the thicker formulas on this list, but still doesn't feel greasy — and, most importantly, it sinks into skin quickly. The fragrance-free lotion claims to keep skin moisturized for up to 48 (!!!) hours, and it also doubles as a great hand cream for frequently washed hands. What Bustle writers are saying: "I love the Eucerin Advanced Repair Lotion. It's rich enough to moisturize my very dry skin, but it sinks in quickly and doesn't leave any greasy residue (I don't even have to rinse off my hands after I apply it). I also like that it's fragrance-free, so it's safe for sensitive skin and won't compete with your perfume.” — Caroline Goldstein, Beauty Writer, Commerce

3. The Best Body Lotion For Itchy, Irritated Skin E45 Dermatological Moisturising Lotion $20 | Amazon See on Amazon A cult-classic drugstore-favorite over in Britain, E45 Moisturizing Lotion was designed to help soothe itchy, irritated skin. Safe for use on even the most sensitive skin types, it can be used on the face, body, and hands, and on babies 3 months old and up. The formula contains the brand's special ingredient, Medilan, a purified form of hypoallergenic, medical-grade lanolin that has exceptional hydrating and skin-repairing benefits. It's fragrance-free, very lightweight, and of course, absorbs quickly into skin without leaving behind a residue. What Bustle editors are saying: "I recently discovered this lotion in the UK and was delighted to discover that you can buy it on Amazon. I hate the feeling of thick, heavy creams, and this one is super lightweight and fast-absorbing. I use it on my face AND body, and have seen a significant reduction in the red, itchy skin I’ve been dealing with." — Adeline Duff, Beauty Editor, Commerce

4. The Best-Smelling Body Lotion Mountain Ocean Coconut Skin Trip Moisturizer $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Most of the body lotions on this list are fragrance-free; but if you want something that smells delicious enough to eat, go with this Coconut Skin Trip Moisturizer from Mountain Ocean. Though it has a decadent scent and feel, it's non-greasy and fast-absorbing, and, like all of the brand's products, is biodegradable and cruelty-free. What Bustle editors are saying: "It's milky and sinks into skin right away, but the hydration lasts for hours. Plus, the light coconut scent smells just like summer.” — Anna Anderson, Associate Commerce Editor

5. The Best Body Lotion With SPF Lubriderm Daily Moisture Body Lotion With Broad Spectrum SPF 15 $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Lubriderm's Daily Moisture Body Lotion with SPF 15 has the same lightweight, fast-absorbing, non-greasy feel as the brand's other popular body lotions, but with the addition of broad-spectrum sun protection, courtesy of an SPF of 15. It feels smooth gong on, so you're ready to get dressed right away, but still provides long-lasting hydration with its gentle, non-irritating formula. What Bustle writers are saying: “On days when you're going from home straight to the office or spending the vast majority of your time indoors, but still want some sun coverage on your body, Lubriderm’s body lotion with SPF 15 is a great 2-in-1 product for those of us who love combining steps. It’s very light and absorbs right off the bat. I use it first thing as an all-over moisturizer, then reapply more sunscreen to exposed areas of the body before heading outdoors.” — Andrea Pyros, Beauty Writer, Commerce

6. The Best Splurge-Worthy Body Lotion Pai Comfrey & Calendula Calming Body Cream $40 | Amazon See on Amazon From prestige clean beauty brand Pai, this Comfrey & Calendula Calming Body Cream is a luxurious, splurge-worthy pick made with botanically-derived ingredients of the highest quality. It's designed to help treat dry, sensitive skin with ingredients like anti-inflammatory calendula, soothing comfrey, and a whole host of moisturizing, plant-based oils, making it a great choice for people with conditions like eczema and dermatitis. Though it is technically a cream and not a lotion, fans confirm that the silky formula is non-greasy and quick to absorb. It's even certified-organic by The Soil Association, certified-natural by COSMOS, and certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny. What Bustle writers are saying: "I love the Pai Body Lotion because it's super moisturizing — it's actually good for eczema-prone skin. But it's totally non-greasy. I can even slip leggings on immediately after applying it and it doesn't feel slimy or tacky. Plus it doesn't have a scent, which I love.” — Maria Del Russo, Beauty Writer, Commerce