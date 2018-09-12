Finding your perfect foundation can be a chore. Trust me, I get it. A seemingly endless game of trial-and-error ensues the minute you decide you need a new base, and it seems we’re all in never-ending pursuit of "the one." You know, the one that makes you look like you’ve had 8+ hours sleep, drink 2 litres of water a day and have perfect skin. Yeah, that one. Well, here are 8 foundations under £15 from Boots that might work for you.

Being in the beauty industry means I have tried an endless amount of products, and foundations are undoubtedly what I get most excited about. I’ve tried some great ones, some pretty terrible ones, and everything in-between. But what I’m asked about the most when it comes to foundation is whether I can recommend a solid budget foundation formula that won’t break the bank.

The answer is always yes. While I love a spenny base from the likes of Tom Ford or Chanel, money does not always permit. There are some amazing cheaper alternatives in the market, all of which you can pick up at your local Boots store. I’ve listed some of my favourites below, but always tell people asking for recommendations to consider three things when shopping for a foundation, regardless of price: their skin type (this will effect the type of finish they shop for), the type of finish they prefer (matte, glowy, natural?) and how much coverage they want, from low to very high. Answer these three questions and read the below guide to find your perfect budget foundation.

1 Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Liquid Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Liquid Foundation £6.99 Maybelline At a bargain-ous £6.99, you can’t go wrong with Maybelline’s travel-friendly tube of blurring foundation. It comes in a bunch of shades, designed to fit a broad spectrum of undertones. I’d recommend this for combination or oily skin types as it’s on the matte side finish-wise. Buy Now

2 Revlon PhotoReady Insta-Filter Revlon PhotoReady Foundation Insta-Filter £10.99 Revlon Revlon’s latest foundation offering comes with an easy-to-use sponge applicator, and is basically like an Instagram filter for your face. It naturally blurs imperfections for the smoothest finish possible and provides a medium coverage, perfect for all-day wear. Buy Now

3 Rimmel Wake Me Up Rimmel Wake Me Up Make Up Foundation £8.99 Like the Bourjois pick in this round-up, Rimmel’s glow-giving formula wakes up tired complexions like a total dream. This is perhaps my favourite of the bunch and is a long-standing favourite. It contains energizing vitamin C and peptides to enhance skin’s elasticity. My only gripe with this foundation? The lack of shade range. Buy Now

4 Max Factor Face Finity All Day Flawless 3 in 1 Max Factor Face Finity All Day Flawless 3 in 1 Foundation £12.99 Max Factor A classic and an icon for a reason. The "3 in 1" element refers to its ability to act as a primer, concealer, and foundation in one. It’ll last on skin all day and features an SPF 20, as well as a high-coverage, matte finish. Is there anything this foundation can’t do?! Buy Now

5 Benefit Hello Happy Soft Blur Benefit Hello Happy Soft Blur Foundation Mini £8.50 Benefit Benefit’s new foundation isn’t exactly super budget-friendly, but lucky for all us of, Boots sells a mini version for under a tenner. Perfect for holidays and to try-before-you-buy, this little bottle is as effective as it is cute. It boasts a natural-matte finish making it ideal for oilier skin types, and has a buildable light-medium coverage. Sold. Buy Now

6 EX1 Invisiwear Liquid EX1 Invisiwear Liquid Foundation £12.50 EX1 This little-known foundation is the underdog of this round up. It comes in a good range of shades and the finish is natural and dewy. It’s really easy to blend and build up the level of desired coverage. Genius. Buy Now