7 Fragrance Discovery Sets That'll Save You Money & Help You Find A New Fave Scent
Shutterstock
Fragrance is a booming industry within beauty, but it is increasingly becoming the most expensive, hard-to-navigate area. If you're someone who changes your mind often, committing to a full sized bottle of perfume that costs £50+ can really seem a bit ridiculous. This is where the genius of fragrance discovery sets comes in; a lot more purse-friendly, easy to carry on the go and a great way to find something new, they are brilliant for so many reasons:
- They're ideal for birthdays: You know when you want to buy a friend, family member or loved one a scent, but can't quite figure out what their fragrance vibe is? This is where discovery sets come in especially handy. Perfume is a very personal thing, so picking out a full sized version is the definition of taking a leap of faith. You'll be doing yourself a favour, as well as the recipient, by getting a box instead.
- They allow you to test the brand while saving money: While I am a huge perfume fan, I can admit that a lot of fragrances these days are ridiculously overpriced. A full sized bottle from a high end brand can easily cost way over the £100 mark, and if you're fickle like me, that's just too much of a long term commitment. If you fancy sizing up a specific perfume brand, or just want to find your perfect scent, picking up a discovery set is the perfect option, before you go and drop all your hard earned cash on an expensive 100ml bottle.
- You can take them away on holiday: Trying to take a perfume away with you on holiday is an age-old dilemma. In the past, I've decided it's too much of a faff to bring one because of the size/glass bottles/spillage possibilities, then found I am hating not having one with me. Discovery sets offer old classics and new favourites in convenient, travel-friendly small vials, and because they're always under 100ml, you can even take them on board with you for spritzing after a long-haul flight.
Convinced? Here are seven of the very best:
Le Labo fragrance Discovery Set
|
£58
Liberty
Le Labo is best known for its iconic Santal 33 scent, but the brand has so much more to offer in terms of beautiful fragrances. This set contains four 5ml minis, including Santal 33, as well as Rose 31, Thé Noir 29, and Bergemote 22.
Harvey Nichols Fragrance Discovery Set
|
£45
Harvey Nichols
Made in collaboration with fragrance experts The Perfume Society, this luxurious kit contains eight samples from some of the hottest names in the 'biz, such as Maison Francis Kurkdjian and MEMO Paris. This is the perfect present for real fragrance buffs.
Escentric Molecules Discovery Set
|
£25
Net-A-Porter
When Escentric Molecules first came out with its original scent, people went nuts for it. You may remember it as the fragrance that only others can really smell on you, and that smells a little different on every person. The brand now has a bunch of different molecules (ie scents), eight of which you can discover in this set, which is really great value for money.
Jo Malone London Cologne Intense Collection
|
£88
Look Fantastic
Everyone needs a Jo Malone fragrance in their life, but with so much choice now, it can be overwhelming walking over to a counter and having a sniff of every single option. Take one of these away with you and test them over time to discover which you like best; this set contains five of the brand's bestselling Cologne Intense fragrances, which are extra luxe.
Miller Harris La Collection Découverte EDP 8 x 2ml
|
£35
Miller Harris
Miller Harris scents are lovely, but they can be on the pricey side. This little set allows you to really get a feel for the brand without committing to dropping £40+ on a small bottle of fragrance. Within this box, you will receive eight two ml bottles of the following: Lumière Dorée, Tea Tonique, L'Eau Magnetic, Rose Silence, Coeur de Jardin, Poirier d'un Soir, Vetiver Insolent, and Scherzo.
Jo Loves Fragrance Discovery Gift Experience 100ml
|
£150
Jo Loves
This set is on the pricer side, but for good reason; not only do you get ten mini samples of the brand's bestselling fragrances, you also receive a card that entitles you to one of Jo Loves 100ml, full sized perfumes. And because each of their scents are created by Jo Malone herself, you know you'll love and wear them all.
Maison Margiela Replica Memory Box
|
£25
Feel Unique
Considering a full sized version of one of Maison Margiela Replica perfumes will set you back a cool £96, this little set is not only great value for money, but a smart way to size up the brand and all its scents for less £££. The box features ten 2ml vials of Maison Margiela's most beloved scents, including Beach Walk and Flower Market.