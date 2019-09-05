7 Fun Things To Do During Cuffing Season If You Intend To Stay Single & Fabulous

The leaves are starting to turn orange, you’ve had to dig out your jumpers, and pumpkin spice lattes are back on your favourite coffee shop’s menu. Autumn is in full swing and as the colder weather sets in, it means one thing. Cuffing season is officially back. I understand the need for a bit of a cuddle in the colder months. However, it’s not the only thing cuffing season is good for. Here are the seven best things to do as a single person during cuffing season. The sunshine may be a distant memory but who says hot girl summer has to end? You can get all the benefits of cuffing season without the breakup in spring.

After a summer of lazy days in the sun and long evenings in beer gardens, it can be a little bit sad heading into the colder months. According to Urban Dictionary, Cuffing Season can be described as follows: “During the fall and winter months people who would normally rather be single or promiscuous find themselves along with the rest of the world desiring to be 'Cuffed' or tied down by a serious relationship. The cold weather and prolonged indoor activity causes singles to become lonely and desperate to be cuffed."

It’s an all too familiar phenomenon for modern daters. However, if you’re bucking the trend and staying decidedly uncuffed this season, then check out my list of the best ways to make the most of your time as a single and fabulous human being.

1. Go for dinner & a movie Shutterstock One of the most low maintenance dates to go on with another person is food and a film. It’s essentially a stepped up version of making dinner and watching Netflix. However, just because you’re not with someone doesn’t mean you have to settle for anything less than what you want. Plus, if you go on a solo date for food and the cinema there’s no arguments what you eat or watch.

2. Book a holiday When it comes to solo dating, this is a pretty big step. However, it might be the trip you need. The end of summer can be pretty sad but it also means kids have gone back to school and flights are so much cheaper. Why not treat yourself to a few days in a new city? You can create your own itinerary of things you want to see or, even better, just relax.

3. Or be a tourist in your own city Shutterstock If going abroad simply isn’t an option or feels like a bit of a stretch, then spending cuffing season as a tourist in your own city can be just as fun. By committing to to seeing one new area, museums, exhibition, or event in your city every week, you may discover some hidden treasures and new favourite spots. Plus museum cafés have a reputation for doing great coffee and cake.

4. Take a dance or fitness class It may be getting a bit too cold to go running outside but there’s no reason you should lock yourself up in the house. If you’ve always wanted to try pole fitness, disco yoga, barrecore, or trampolining, now’s your chance. You’ll get the perfect endorphin rush after you finish and you don’t have to drag a reluctant other half along with you.

5. Try life drawing Shutterstock Whether you consider yourself Pablo Picasso or your artistic talents are a little bit lacklustre, life drawing is fun for everyone. The whole point of amateur classes is to go, improve your skills, and meet new people. And if you’re feeling particularly brave, you could volunteer as a life drawing model. There's got nothing to lose (except your clothes.)

6. Volunteer Cuffing season may be a time to treat yourself but it could also be a really great opportunity to give back. From walking dogs at your local animal shelter to giving your time to help at a food bank, there’s so many worthy causes out there. You’ll meet some super interesting people, feel you've done some good for the world, and you might even get to cuddle some dogs.