The August 2019 new moon falls on Aug. 30, just in time to usher in an official end to your summer fun. But that isn't necessarily a bad omen for your romantic pursuits. Bustle spoke to the experts to find out everything there is to know about how the August 2019 new moon will affect your love life, based on your zodiac sign, and there's plenty to look forward to. In astrology, new moons signify new beginnings; a clean slate and a fresh start. It's a great time to set an intention for a new endeavor, for example, so if you've been grieving your summer fling, then Aug. 30 might feel like a natural transition time to shift your focus to what's next.

"Love is in the air," astrologer Lisa Stardust told Bustle of the August new moon, "and this luminary will bring us all romance and passion, if we speak from the heart."

We're also in Virgo season, which means the planner in all of us may be dominating our personalities right now. Beware of getting so in your head that you wind up blocking romance, but take advantage of the more logical approach you may feel inclined toward and really size up your options thoughtfully. Here's more on what each zodiac can expect in the love department this new moon.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Don't get scared off by the practicalities of Virgo season seeping into your love life, Aries. "Try to include your beau in your daily routine," Stardust suggests. "While you may think it’s boring, tell them all the deets to keep them in the loop of your day-to-day activities."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle If there's a crush you've been riding the will-they-or-won't-they train with, Taurus, then this new moon might be the time to shoot your shot. "Get your flirt on, Taurus!" Stardust encourages. "Whispering sweet nothings with that one special person will transform a mild flirtation into a romance."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle This is the time to get serious, Gemini, which in your case, means getting honest with your partners about your desires. "You’re coming to terms with what you want from love," Stardust explains. "Express your emotions to your crush with caution to avoid arguments."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Don't let your ego get in the way of falling for someone this new moon, Cancer. "Sweet surrender in love doesn’t mean waving the white flag," Stardust cautions. "What it means for this luminary is that you are letting go of past drama for love’s sake."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Your season has come to a close, Leo, but thanks for the memories! Are you holding onto love just a little too tightly to deal with that post-center-of-attention drop? It might be time to figure out a new coping skill. "It's no secret that your love can be a little overbearing, and this new moon might have you acting extra possessive with a partner. People aren't things," astrologer Leona Moon tells Bustle of Leo. "If you're feeling this urge beneath the surface, it's an extra potent time to reflect on your value system. What's the underlying cause? Time to reset."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Consider this new moon a major reset button on your love life, Virgo. Moon explains: This new moon is your lunar rebirth — you're in charge of your destiny! You're confident and ready to take charge, whether that's committing to someone new or severing ties with a relationship that no longer serves you. Repeat after me: New moon, who dis?

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This might be an overwhelming time for Libra, romantically speaking. Moon help breaks down the best course of action, saying: Connecting on a deeper level is what's giving you goosebumps. You're not craving textbook romance, you're ready for a fated, karmic connection. But there can be danger in who you choose to put on a pedestal. Your wishy-washy ways will come in handy when weighing the pros and cons of a new mate.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Are you feeling the urge to have some big, accountable conversations about feelings this new moon, Scorpio? There's an astrological explanation for that. "Your motto this new moon is 'tell me how you feel,'" Moon explains. "You've literally never been afraid to dive deep, and you're ready to discuss next steps with a partner or person of interest. Sometimes, there's nothing sexier than some good communication and affectionate declarations of love."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius is likely to feel pulled in a bunch of other, non-romantic directions this new moon. So if you want to make time for love, you're going to have to be extra intentional about it. "The August new moon may find Sagittarius needing to spend more time with career and family obligations," astrologer Linda Furiate tells Bustle. "It may be best for Sag to plan ahead if they wish to carve out a sacred time and space for a significant other."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn may feel abuzz with the productive potential of Virgo season, but don't get too lost in work. This is a good time to bond with your partner, too, perhaps with some new scenery. "The August new moon in the sign of Virgo may offer Capricorn the perfect scenario to plan and organize a romantic getaway," Furiate says. "The enjoyment of a mountain retreat with hiking trails and organic gardens could bring Capricorn closer to their mate as they plant the seeds for a healthy, long term commitment."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle If you've been seriously considering the idea of intertwining your life with your significant other's, Aquarius, then this August new moon might be the time to act, according to Furiate. "Aquarius is in the mood for love and combining financial resources," she says. "The August new moon could see Aquarius ready to take the plunge into a long-term commitment. They may wish to pop the question or declare their devotion to the love of their life."