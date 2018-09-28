Who said Halloween had to be scary? Who says you need to be howling in fear, why can't you be howling laughing? Yes you don't have to be terrifically terrifying looking, you can bring the LOLs.

Costume ideas are literally endless for the spookiest time of year. Classic looks like vampires, witches, mummies etc, never go out of fashion. However, what about us 90's kids who are just old enough to remember the 90's and 100% old enough to laugh at those looks, especially the pop star ones. There are endless funny 90's pop band Halloween costume ideas, that are not only funny but incredibly Instagramable. Because like the ancient proverb says, "if you did an amazing lewk and didn't Instagram it, did it ever even happen?".

It's just over a month until all the ghouls come out to play. A month seems like a lot of time but come on guys, you need to be prepared for this. I don't know about you but IMO there is nothing more stressful than last minute costume finding. Don't mean to sound dramatic but last year I did a last minute look and basically ruined my night. So, let's make sure you don't ruin yours.

Westlife

Oversized cotton shirt, H&M, £49.99

Twill trousers Slim fit, H&M, £17.99

Ribbed Vest Top, H&M, £5.99

If you want to be Westlife it is not super difficult. If you want to live your best life and fly without wings, then you should seriously get your white on. Yes, you could spend the whole time dodging red wine drinkers but hey, you will look lit AF so who cares. Special props if you can find four pals to get in on the action.

B*Witched

Petite blue cropped boxy denim jacket, Missguided, £35

Girlfriend regular jeans, H&M, 24.99

Double up on denim because lord knows those gals embraced denim to an almost insane level. I mean who doesn't love denim right? You might not even have to pop to the shops, you could very well have this stuff in your wardrobe RN.

Spice Girls

Union Jack Spice Girl Costume, FancyDress.com, £14.99

Leopard Print Surplice Neck Jumpsuit, SheIn, £17.99

Black Sequin Halterneck Bodycon Dress, Pretty Little Thing, £12.00

Yes, looks to make you zig-a-zag-aaaaaah. Which Spice Girl were you growing up? I was always baby because, well, I am blonde. Whichever flavour spice you are, you will stand out with your crew in these hot lewks.

Aqua

Neon Green Cami Strap Maxi Dress, Femme Luxe Finery, £13.99

Square Sunglasses In Matte White With Smoke Lens, ASOS, £9.50

Starlite Crushed Velvet Scrunchie, Amazon, £5.90

Are you a Barbie Girl or more of a Ken? TBH I don't know how I would even answer that question because real talk, it depends on the mood, am I right? One thing for sure though is like, OMG the clothes for '90s Barbie Girl are too lit to handle. Live your best life.

Britney Spears

Pink Diner Dress, Blue Banana, £20

TIJN Optical Eyewear Cat Eye Eyeglasses Frame, Amazon, £10.58

Velvet Corduroy Scrunchie, Topshop, £4

You will be driving everyone crazy with this hot combo. Needless to say you will be needing two scrunchies and a heck of a lot of back combing to make this look seem totes bed-head-natural.

Oasis

Khaki parka coat, Topman, £65

SST Track Pants, Adidas £59.95

Britpop kit mens black wig and monobrow, Ebay, £14.99

Which Gallagher do you want to be? Shock your Oasis fan friends with some sick '90s threads and a monobrow that could launch a thousand ships.

Shania Twain

Ladies long leopard print gloves, eBay, £6.99

Hoodie sweat dress in leopard, ASOS, £14.00

That Don't Impress Me Much Leopard Over-the-Knee Boot, Nasty Girl, £34

Oh Shania knew what she was saying when she said things don't impress her much. This queen rocks all over leopard print because why the heck not.

Whether you want to go wet, wild, wonky, or weird this Halloween, make sure you have a sense of humour and people can tell what you are dressed as. So, less 18th century philosopher, more cheesy '90s pop star, because babe, it's your time to shine.