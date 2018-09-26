Fashion is usually always cyclical. What is no longer in style usually and eventually comes back in vogue, albeit with modernized touches. The '90s and the decade's accessories trends have enjoyed quite a Renaissance among millennials and beyond in recent years. These '90s looks still work in 2018 because they have some classic elements and because they play with current trends.

Take flannel button up shirts, for example. Sure, they are decidedly emblematic of the grunge era and are an article of clothing. But the latest versions are super soft, cozy, unisex, and comfy — in addition to be an excellent fall layering piece. They can be fitted or loose and therefore add a fashion-y touch to your OOTD.

Chunky sneakers also remain stylish. While the athletic, no-frills dad shoe has been a major footwear trend in 2018, stylish and updated versions of Skechers strutted their stuff down the NYFW runways. The elevated soles can provide a lift to whatever ensemble you are wearing. They can be worn with leggings, skinnies, or latex dresses a la Kylie Jenner.

While scrunchy hair ties were utilitarian because the fabric protected hair from snags, pulls, and tears, they were never really fashionable. Until now.

Below are seven key '90s accessories trends that work with your 2018 wardrobe and then some.

1. Flannel

AE Destroy Flannel Button Up Shirt $49.95 Flannel never really went out of style. It just had its most massive moment during the '90s. You can still rock a battered flannel like an accessory. Tie it around your waist or layer it over a tank and tee for a thoroughly current vibe.

2. Skechers Sneaks

Skechers D'Lites Biggest Fan $70 If they are good enough for 2018 NYFW runways, they are good enough for everyday wear, too! These chunky, athletic, and dad-tastic shoes ruled the late '90s and early '00s. They go with everything — from skinnies to LBDs. At under a $100, why not grab a pair and wear them anywhere and everywhere but the gym?

3. Scrunchies

Scrunchie Hair Tie 3-Pack $8 These scrunchies have the familiar, rouched, and bunchy shape. But the colors — like millennial pink and heather gray — give them a very RN vibe.

4. Flared Jeans

Frayed Flare Jeans $29.90 OK, so jeans are not an accessory — but still. Flared bottoms have had many fashion life cycles. They were all the rage in the '70s and came back in the late '90s and '00s, albeit with thong-baring, low-rise waists. The latest flares are just as wide at the ankle — but they feature more modern flourishes like raw or frayed hems and a decidedly higher rise.

5. Toe Rings

Hula Bee Bold Stack Sterling Toe Rings $51 Single toe rings were cool to rock with your French pedi and flip flops over a decade ago. Nowadays, stacked jewelry is a huge trend for necklaces, bracelets, and rings. Stacking your toe rings transforms them into something more modern and cool.

6. Claw Clips

No Slip Grip Tortoise Shell Hair Claws $3.59 Messy, topknot buns are easy. They can also be lazy. You can do a cleaner, neater updo by once again utilizing the claw clips that dominated the '90s and '00s. Claw clips are always in style because they are so utilitarian. They are effective at keeping long hair up off your neck.

7. Slides

Puma Popcat Slide Sandal $24.99 Adidas slides earned their reputation as the "go to" shower shoe. But the comfy silhouette remains a popular choice for traipsing across campus or out for Sunday coffee and brunch. Wear them with or without socks or opt for cool colors and fabric touches.

All of these '90s (and '00s) looks work wonders with your wardrobe of today.