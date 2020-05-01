When it comes to Summer 2020 handbag trends, designers are embracing the extremes. Sure, tiny shapes and styles are popping up left and right, but sometimes you just really need an oversized option to fit your whole life in. Inside, you can store everything but the kitchen sink and for someone who is usually always on the go, you know how important that is. Wallet? Check. Laptop? Check. Sneakers and workout gear in case you happen to hit the gym after work? Check, check. You could probably even fit your pet in some of these, to be honest.

Just because you’re opting for a larger-than-life bag, however, doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. There are so many fashionable options in the voluminous bag category. There are totes you could fit a human in, large fanny packs that give off that ‘90s retro vibe, and hobos that will have you thinking about Jackie O’s favorite Gucci — but just an extra-large versions. No matter what your favorite handbag silhouette, designers created a huge option for you for the Spring/Summer 2020 season.

Ahead, find the top seven large handbag trends for summer and exactly which styles to shop right now — for every wallet size (literally).

Oversized Totes Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Classic oversized totes are a true Mary Poppins creation. The ultimate throw-on-and-go, you can toss nearly anything in it without anyone being the wiser.

Large Belt Bags Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you’re looking for a retro trend, consider the belt bag — but, this season, supersize it. You might not be able to fit as much in this style as a tote, but an oversized shape will still give off that cool '90s vibe you’ve been seeking.

Metallic Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Metallic is having quite the moment this season and oversized handbags are getting in on the '70s fun. Day or night, add a little disco energy to your look with this style.

Large Clutch Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Now wearable for morning, noon, and night, clutches are no longer reserved for black-tie affairs. Especially when they're oversized. Whether you prefer an envelope style or more of a cloud puff, reach for an extra-large clutch this season.

Big Hobos Edward Berthelot/WireImage/Getty Images Jackie O was famously a fan of the Hobo, carrying her Gucci style for years. Bring the timeless trend into a new generation by opting for one that’s nearly double the size of the rest.

Large Shoppers Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Slightly less structured than a classic tote, a shopper is relaxed and perfect to bring grocery shopping or, you know, to brunch with friends.