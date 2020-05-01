Bustle

7 Giant Bag Trends That Are Giving Minis A Run For Their Money

When it comes to Summer 2020 handbag trends, designers are embracing the extremes. Sure, tiny shapes and styles are popping up left and right, but sometimes you just really need an oversized option to fit your whole life in. Inside, you can store everything but the kitchen sink and for someone who is usually always on the go, you know how important that is. Wallet? Check. Laptop? Check. Sneakers and workout gear in case you happen to hit the gym after work? Check, check. You could probably even fit your pet in some of these, to be honest.

Just because you’re opting for a larger-than-life bag, however, doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. There are so many fashionable options in the voluminous bag category. There are totes you could fit a human in, large fanny packs that give off that ‘90s retro vibe, and hobos that will have you thinking about Jackie O’s favorite Gucci — but just an extra-large versions. No matter what your favorite handbag silhouette, designers created a huge option for you for the Spring/Summer 2020 season.

Ahead, find the top seven large handbag trends for summer and exactly which styles to shop right now — for every wallet size (literally).

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Oversized Totes

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Classic oversized totes are a true Mary Poppins creation. The ultimate throw-on-and-go, you can toss nearly anything in it without anyone being the wiser.

Large Belt Bags

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you’re looking for a retro trend, consider the belt bag — but, this season, supersize it. You might not be able to fit as much in this style as a tote, but an oversized shape will still give off that cool '90s vibe you’ve been seeking.

Metallic

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Metallic is having quite the moment this season and oversized handbags are getting in on the '70s fun. Day or night, add a little disco energy to your look with this style.

Large Clutch

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now wearable for morning, noon, and night, clutches are no longer reserved for black-tie affairs. Especially when they're oversized. Whether you prefer an envelope style or more of a cloud puff, reach for an extra-large clutch this season.

Big Hobos

Edward Berthelot/WireImage/Getty Images

Jackie O was famously a fan of the Hobo, carrying her Gucci style for years. Bring the timeless trend into a new generation by opting for one that’s nearly double the size of the rest.

Large Shoppers

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Slightly less structured than a classic tote, a shopper is relaxed and perfect to bring grocery shopping or, you know, to brunch with friends.

Soft Padded

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One of the biggest new trends to hit the handbag scene this season are padded styles. Whether totes or clutches, these babies are like carrying an actual cloud.

