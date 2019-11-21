Bustle

7 Gifts For Dogs That UK Pet Owners Can Spoil Their Pooches With During Christmas 2019

By Aoife Hanna


You know who asks for nothing but gives you so much? Your dog. OK maybe it begs for food and treats and belly scratches but don't we all? And that's why they deserve the best gift this Christmas. Choosing gifts for your dog is a lot easier than choosing gifts for anyone else in your life because, let's be real, they'll appreciate absolutely anything you give them.

Thing is though, you're not the type of cheapskate to gift your pup a scrunched up piece of old wrapping paper, are you? Your babe deserves spoiling more than most and you flipping know it.

Pampered pooches are nothing new. Dogs really are a (wo)man's best friend. Famous dog lovers include the Obamas, Paris Hilton, and, of course, Queen Elizabeth, who's best known for her obsession with Pembroke Welsh corgis. As a matter of fact, the New York Times reports that the Queen has owned at least 30 and that they're all descended from a dog called Susan. Which, I mean, is potentially the best dog name I've ever heard.

Luckily though, you don't need to be a celeb in order to treat your little pooch like the regal beast it is. And here's your run down of gifts that are absolutely the right fit for your pup.

1. Pawsecco Gift Box

Pawsecco Gift Box
£10.99
|
Prezzybox
Attention all huns! This little (non-alcoholic!) beauty means that drinking bucket-sized glasses of white wine and/or rosé no longer needs to be a solo effort.

2. Barbour Olive Coat

Barbour Olive Coat
£40
|
Netxt
You might not be able to afford your OWN Barbour coat but that's no reason to deprive your angel baby from nestling in one. And who doesn't love a posh pooch?

3. Green & Wilds Olive the Octopus Dog Toy

Green & Wilds Olive the Octopus Dog Toy
£7.95
|
Fetch
Cute AF and entirely made from natural and biodegradable materials. Meaning that yes your pet will probably destroy this in no time but at least it will be kind to the planet in the process.

4. Dog Feeding Bowl & Interactive Game

K9 Pursuits 2-in-1 Anti Gobble Dog Feeding Bowl & Interactive Game
£13.64
|
Fetch
Not to fat shame your dog but like, it needs to slow down with that food. This gift helps them not only get more time out of its meal and reduce bloating (farts), but also have fun while eating.

5. Personalised Dog Face Mattress

Personalised Dog Face Mattress
£59.99
|
Prezzybox
Who doesn't dream of falling asleep on a bed covered in their own face? Ideal if your dog is a bit of a narcissist.

6. Pet Selfie Stick

Dog Selfie Stick
£7.99
|
Amazon
What kind of genius invented this? I mean come on. Ideal to get encourage your little pup to give their best Kardashian impression.

7. Accessorize Grey Preppy Dog Jumper

Accessorize Grey Preppy Dog Jumper
£14
|
Next
Make your pup look smart AF in this cute collared number.

With all these cute ideas, 2019 will be a very merry Woofmas.