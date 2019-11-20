Bustle

7 Gifts For TV Lovers In The UK That Are Ideal For Christmas 2019

By Sam Ramsden
With the festive season right around the corner, the dreaded task of Christmas shopping is once again upon us, and with such a vast amount of options out there, deciding on a gift for our nearest and dearest can be somewhat of a drag. However, a brilliant selection of merchandise, board games, and novelty gifts are currently available to snap up for fans of all things television. So, if you're on the lookout for the perfect pressie, here are 7 gifts for the TV lover in your life.

Escaping into our favourite shows can be an integral part of anyones down time, and that might just be why appetite for TV-related gifts is now stronger than ever before. Small-screen inspired presents can range from a humble Monopoly board game, to tickets into some of the world's most impressive television sets. However, navigating your way to the perfect gift for that special someone can be tricky. So to help you in your search, I've cherry-picked some of the greatest items currently available to buy for all telly fans out there — and judging by whats currently on offer, you'll be spoiled for choice.

Game of Thrones Monopoly Board Game
£22.99
|
Amazon
HBO's epic Game of Thrones might have wrapped up for good earlier this year, but that doesn't mean we have to wave goodbye to our favourite fantasy drama just yet. Fans of the hit series can now live out their TV fantasies in the Game of Thrones Monopoly board game, which is heavily inspired by the television phenomenon. A must-purchase for any GOT superfan.
Friends Mug And Socks Set
£10.99
|
New Look
Celebrate everyone's favourite '90s sitcom with New Look's pink Friends mug and socks set, which would be the ultimate stocking filler for "your lobster" to enjoy this Christmas.
Stranger Things Eggo Card Game
£19.99
|
Amazon
The Stranger Things Eggo Card Game allows fans to play as their favourite characters from the hit Netflix series. Throughout the game, players are faced with a variety of suspenseful outcomes, and must get rid of all cards before the Demogorgon attacks.
Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour Tickets
Ticketmaster
The magic of the BBC's ballroom spectacular is coming to an arena near you, and what better gift for fans of Strictly Come Dancing than some tickets to the upcoming 2020 live tour. Along with tour host Stacey Dooley, this year's lineup of dancing celebs will be gyrating their way across the UK, and tickets for this sequin-filled tour are available now.
Game Of Thrones Egg Cup
£9.99
|
Amazon
Take your breakfast to the next level with the Game of Thrones-themed egg cup. Inspired by the award-winning HBO series, this novelty gift is eggsactly what all GOT superfans are hoping to find under the tree this year.
Fleabag Tote Bag
£13.56
|
Redbubble
One of the greatest quotes to emerge from Phoebe Waller-Bridge's BBC masterpiece is now available to purchase in toe bag form. The Fleabag-inspired bag makes for a superb gift for fans of the hit comedy, and will come in very handy during your next grocery run — it's a win-win.
Bush Tucker Trial Challenge Game
£14.31
|
Amazon
Ever wanted to try your luck at a dreaded bush tucker trial? Well, thanks to the Bushtucker Trial Challenge Game, you can do precisely that. Inspired by ITV's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, players will face a series of stomach-churning trials, which include actual edible insects. Yikes.