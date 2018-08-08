As someone who loves to be lazy when it comes to their hair, investing in a haircare product is a big deal to me. But I just couldn't deal with the dryness and frizziness that this summer has rained down on me. Joke, there's been no rain. But there has been a whole lot of humidity, which is just as bad. Fortunately, there are hair masks to prevent frizz.

Unlike your usual shampoo and conditioner, hair masks are intended to be left on for several minutes and aim to revitalise your hair, giving it that salon-worthy look. A little hairdressing birdie told me to basically ignore the directions on the label and leave hair masks on for as long as possible — overnight if you can.

Although a few can set you back £30 per tub, you only have to use them once a week and should do so sparingly as a little really does go a long way. I like to reserve judgement until I've tried something out for myself but I was really surprised at how different my hair looked after using a hair mask just once. It was automatically shinier and much easier to style as well as being (almost) frizz-free.

Don't panic if you're on a tight budget though as several high street names have come up with products that you can buy for less than your daily lunch.

Here, I've picked out the top rated hair masks that are guaranteed to undo any damage this summer has caused. Of course, there are plenty on the market so maybe try a few to see which one really works for you.

Aveda Moisturising Masque Aveda Aveda Dry Remedy Moisturising Masque £29.50 John Lewis If your hair's frizzy right now, it's probably because it's dry from all that sun. So opting for a hair mask that's been specifically designed for dryness is probably your best bet, right? Aveda's mask contains nourishing pomegranate and buriti oil and can be used on any hair type. It's a little pricey but you don't need a lot to make a difference.

Redken Mega Sheet Mask Redken Redken All Soft Mega Sheet Mask £6.50 Lookfantastic Who knew that a sheet mask for your hair existed? Adding a little fun to your haircare routine, Redken's mask should be used once a week and enriches every strand of your hair with a blend of aloe vera and cactus extract, among other ingredients.

Kérastase Nutritive Masque Magistral Kérastase Kérastase Nutritive Masque Magistral £22.15 Feelunique This is one of my favourites as it's designed for thick hair that can't help but dry out every now and then. Put it on everything but your roots, and watch its extensive ingredient list work its magic.

L'Oreal Botanicals Safflower Hair Mask L'Oreal L'Oreal Botanicals Safflower Dry Hair Nourishing Hair Mask £6.66 Boots Don't worry, I thought safflower was a typo too until I did a little further research. The plant is actually pretty lucrative as it provides a lot of the vegetable oil sold in supermarkets. When it comes to your hair, L'Oreal has combined this magic ingredient with soya and coconut oil to create a natural mask that should provide a decent softening effect.

L'Occitane Repairing Mask L'Occitane L'Occitane Intense Repairing Mask £26 L'Occitane Although this may be out of your budget, you don't need to use much of it to see a result. It aims to both repair and strengthen dry hair and contains five oils — ranging from lavender to ylang ylang — to leave your locks shiny and freshly scented too.

Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Reconstructor Aussie Aussie 3 Minute Miracle Reconstructor £3.32 Superdrug This is perfect if you're on a seriously tight budget. The brand claims that its formula, which contains mint extract, jojoba, avocado, and macadamia oil, can do its thang in just three minutes. If you feel like that's not long enough, leave it on in order for linger to banish the frizz.

Nexxus Oil Infinite Hair Masque Nexxus Nexxus Oil Infinite Frizz Defying Masque £19.99 Boots Just like many of the above, this has been created for those suffering from super dry and frizzy manes. Full of moisturising proteins and oils, it revives hair and can be used once a week as a replacement for your usual conditioner.