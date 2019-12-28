7 'Harry Potter' Deleted Scenes That Will Make You Want To Rewatch The Films ASAP

With every film comes a bunch of must-watch deleted scenes. But the Harry Potter franchise has so many missed moments that could have made a difference to how you feel about certain characters. (Or, quite simply, they'd have given you a good laugh.) Here's some of the most noteworthy deleted scenes in Harry Potter's glorious history.

While many Potterheads can't get enough of seeing Hagrid on the tube or of watching Dolores Umbridge finally get her comeuppance, there are plenty of other cut scenes that deserve your attention.

The biggest open-mouthed reaction comes courtesy of the Deathly Hallows Part 2 when Draco Malfoy throws his wand to Harry right in front of You Know Who. But there's also the final known words between Professor Lupin and Tonks, the chilling moment before the Death Eaters take over Hogwarts, and the truce between Harry and cousin Dudley.

Who knows why they ended up on the cutting room floor? Or how fans would have reacted if they'd been kept in? Either way, they're still worth a watch. So get ready to laugh, cry, and feel all the emotions under the sun with the barrage of deleted scenes you wish you knew about years ago.

1. Harry's Anguish Wizarding Universe on YouTube In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, a cut scene shows students in Hogwarts' Great Hall discussing the likelihood of Harry being the heir of Slytherin. One boy certainly seems to think Harry's responsible for the petrifying problem, telling the others that only dark wizards can speak to snakes. He also claims Voldemort probably wanted to kill Harry because he didn't want another "dark Lord" competing with him. The worst part is Harry hears the entire thing and the look on his face is saddening. (Further scenes show Harry himself isn't sure where his past truly lies.)

2. A Naughtier Yule Ball asila06 on YouTube The Yule Ball was one of the many highlights of the Goblet of Fire. But a slightly adult scene was cut from the film. It shows Harry wandering into the courtyard where a couple of students are getting busy with their partners. A stage coach is even seen rocking until Snape turns up and swiftly removes the couple.

3. The Wait Aniie Watson on YouTube Before the Death Eaters arrived at Hogwarts, the school is in a state of fright and anticipation. With a chilling choir singing in the background, it is Snape who looks particularly troubled. Now we know why.

4. Petunia's Real Feelings gringottsfr on YouTube As the Dursleys are forced to leave their home, Aunt Petunia reveals her sister's death did indeed affect her. Harry warns her that she could be tortured if she stays, to which she replies: "Do you think I don't know what they're capable of? You didn't just lose a mother that night in Godric's Hollow, you know. I lost a sister." A slice of humanity.

5. Dudley's Heartwarming Moment Mc Gloomy on YouTube Shortly after Petunia's emotional reveal, Dudley questions why Harry isn't coming with them. He then makes a big point of disobeying his dad by offering a hand to Harry, telling him: "I don't think you're a waste of space." It's completely awkward and yet it'll bring a tear to your eye — especially when Harry, under his breath, mutters: "See ya, big D."

6. Tonks & Lupin's Final Farewell Tesla on YouTube When the death of Tonks and Lupin is revealed in part two of the Deathly Hallows, it's heartbreaking. But their final words to each other make for some consolation. Tonks left the couple's son to be with her partner, saying: "It's you that needs me tonight." Try and hold back the tears.