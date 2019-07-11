Bustle

7 Hawaiian Shirts To Buy This Summer, Because 'Stranger Things' Has Put This Style Back In Business

By Lauren Sharkey
Once reserved for your dad's (and maybe your grandad's) wardrobe, Hawaiian shirts are having a real moment. Popularised by several real-life and fictional TV characters, the printed look is the easiest way to introduce summer vibes into your life. So here's seven of the best Hawaiian shirts to invest in, pronto.

If you've watched the third season of Stranger Things and don't worry, there are no major spoilers ahead — you may have noticed that Chief Jim Hopper's off-duty style got a little snazzier. Yes, he swapped his dusty police uniform for a pastel-hued Hawaiian shirt. His new look has caused a frenzy online, reports Esquire. So did Love Island's Ovie when he rocked up in a pink floral shirt with an ice pop and Indiana Jones hat in tow.

While Hopper's style was inspired by '80s TV show Magnum, P.I. (according to the series' costume designer), Ovie's is just, well, his vibe. And it's a chilled, carefree feeling anyone can get on board with. Yes, most Hawaiian shirts out there are designed for men and yes, you are more than free to wear them. But I've scoured the web for the best women's versions because nothing beats a shirt that was actually made for a female body.

1. Old-School Palm Print

Hawaiian Shirt In Mix & Match Print
£28
|
ASOS
This two-tone design is the perfect starter kit for anyone looking to dip a toe in the Hawaiian shirt world. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

2. A Matching Set

Hawaiian Print Bowler Shirt
£35
£15
|
Topshop
Loose and lightweight, this bowler-style shirt can be paired with free-flowing trousers for the ultimate casual look. It comes in a regular, tall, petite, or maternity style and can be bought with matching trousers. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

3. A Traditional Option

Lightweight Pataloha Shirt
£80
£64
|
Patagonia
Patagonia has been making these babies for over three decades. According to the brand, the print honours the Hawaiian tradition of mālama ‘āina, which means to care and protect the land. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

4. A Tie-Up Style

Hawaiian Print Light Cotton Voile Shirt
£120
£60
|
Lacoste
While most Hawaiian shirts come in lighter hues, this tie-up Lacoste version has the ability to hide food and drink stains from your summer BBQ. Saying that, it does come in white too. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

5. A Leafy Look

Koko Tropical Print Revere Collar Shirt
£23
|
Simply Be
If flowers and animals aren't for you, this rainbow leafy style may well be. With an easy-to-wear dark background, it'll go with plain bottoms or a daring printed design. Available in UK size 16 to 26.

6. A Beachy Vibe

Blue Hawaiian Print Short Sleeve Shirt
£30
£15
|
River Island
Wear this and you'll automatically be transported to a sandy beach on a tropical island. Well, at the very least, it'll feel like you are. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

7. Fit For The '80s

Linen Mix Floral Hawaiian Print Shirt
£45
£24.75
|
La Redoute
This retro shirt could definitely be found in Hopper's off-duty wardrobe. Plus, it's partially made of linen so will keep you cool all summer long. Available in UK size 6 to 24.

Don't be afraid to wear them in winter, I say. After all, it is the time of year that could do with a little sartorial vibrancy.