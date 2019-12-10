Bustle

7 Homeware Gift Ideas For Christmas 2019 That Are Cute & Affordable

By Rebecca Fearn
Maskot/Getty

While clothing and beauty buys are both excellent choices for gift giving come Christmas time, they can be a little hit or miss. Will you get the right size or colour, and will your chosen present even suit the recipient? This is where homeware comes in. Most people love a cute little home accessory, be it a lovely mirror for the wall or a cool coffee table book. I’ve picked seven of the cutest homeware present ideas for the interiors fan in your life, be it a close friend or family member, a colleague, or even yourself.

Since moving flats earlier this year, I've become a sucker for cute homeware stuff, and like to pride myself on knowing some of the coolest places to shop for it on a budget. We all know about the likes of H&M Home, but I've also discovered the hidden gems in stores such as Dunelm, as well as online treasure troves like Trouva, which sells a great range of amazing homeware brands and cool niche options.

Keep scrolling to check out my edit of the ultimate seven gifting options for the home, and prepare to delight whoever picks them out from under the tree!

All The Ways To Say Bathroom Print
£12
|
Trouva
I have one of these prints and it looks insanely cute in my bathroom in a wooden frame. Equally, you could rock this in your living room or bedroom and it would still look just as cool.
Brass Mirror
£32
|
Anthropologie
A beautiful mirror is always such a lovely gift and I’m obsessed with this one by Anthropologie, which is actually pretty fairly priced considering their stuff can sometimes be £££.
Helen B Flower Girl Jug
£27.50
|
Trouva
Whether you use this jug as a vase for flowers or in the kitchen for water or gravy, it’s a super cute, versatile little but that’s bound to put a smile on anyone’s face.
Round Glass Vase
£14.99
|
H&M
I’m always running out of vases when I buy endless amounts of dry flowers for myself, so this little number really caught my eye. Not only is it a practical gift, it’s also reaaaallly pretty.
Natural Bamboo Bath Rack
£10
|
Dunelm
I have one of these gorgeous bath racks, which look way more expensive than they are. Suitable for holding anything from products to your evening glass of wine, these Insta-famous racks (that come in white and black too) are ideal for interiors fans.
Winnie Plant
£8
|
Patch Plants
Patch Plants always delivers with their top quality, cool plants, and expert advice for how to keep them alive. My current fave is this Winnie plant, which would make a lovely present for anyone in your life.
JBL GO 2 Speaker
£29.99
|
ASOS
This gorgeous mint green speaker will go perfectly in your bathroom. Not only is it wireless but it's waterproof too. The perfect companion for a good in-shower singing sesh.