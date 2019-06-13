Bustle

7 Hydrogel Sheet Masks That'll Make You Glow Like Never Before

By Rebecca Fearn
If you're anything like me, you'll love a face mask, big time. The perfect way to take some time to yourself and have a pamper, masks are the ultimate girl's night in must have. In recent years, sheet masks have become my go-to, and have taken over as one of the most popular masking techniques in the western world, thanks largely to the influence of K-beauty. Hydrogel sheet masks have also been rising up the ranks recently, thanks to their cooling, soothing exterior and hydrating properties. But what is a hydrogel mask?

Well, put simply, a Hydrogel mask is made from a gel texture (often bio-cellulose), unlike the cotton or paper masks we are perhaps most used to. The benefit of these types of masks is the cooling, refreshing feel they have on the skin. Especially brilliant on hot summer days where you need cooling down, you can even keep these in the fridge for extra impact. Hydrogel masks also tend to be infused with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, making them incredibly hydrating and effective.

In truth, hydrogel sheet masks can be pretty fiddly to apply. Because they have a sort of 'jelly' texture and feel to them, they tend to be rather slippery, and hence take some practise to put on seamlessly.

This is a minor drawback, however, as hydrogel masks are one of the best ways to drench your skin in hydration and refreshment. With this in mind, here are seven of my favourite hydrogel sheet masks, for all budgets.

Skin Republic Gold Hydrogel Face Mask
£6.99
|
Superdrug
This ultra cooling mask contains grapefruit and yes, gold, to help the skin's hydration levels. It also focuses on boosting the collagen levels in our complexion, making it a bit of a bargain at only £6.99.
Oh K! Hydrating Gel Face Mask Sheet, Gold Dust
£8.50
|
Amazon
Infused with 'gold dust' (sounds boujee), this promises to leave the skin glowing after use. It comes in two parts, a top and bottom, meaning you can position it to suit your face shape unlike with a single piece sheet mask. Clever.
Simple Water Boost 5-Minute Reset Hydrogel Mask
£3.50
|
Boots
Like all of Simple's skincare, this mask is suitable for sensitive skin types that need products that are stripped back and well, simple. Coming in two handy pieces, Simple's mask is only a bargainous £3.99, and should leave the skin feeling totally quenched. Win, win.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Hydrogel 30ml mask
£3.50
|
Boots
Another purse-friendly option that can be picked up in your local Boots store, Neutrogena's mask promises to flood the skin with hydrating hyaluronic acid, and can be left on for up to 30 minutes, meaning more time to sit back and relax.
Gold Collagen Hydrogel Face Masks - 4 masks
£19.99
|
Boots
This mask is perfect for skin that's suffering, or that is exposed to a lot of pollution and environmental aggressors, thanks to its high antioxidant percentage. As well as pearl extract, it features a powerful blend of botanical antioxidants including Red Algae and Tea Tree.
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask
£13.20
|
Boots
Slightly more expensive, but super high tech, this Lancome mask contains a hefty dose of the brand's bestselling Advanced Génifique Serum, beloved by the beauty community. It's the perfect 'pre-makeup' mask as it leaves skin super glowy and radiant.
Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment
£20
|
111Skin
The boujeeist of the bunch, this mask is certainly the best for a special treat, but its rose gold gel texture and hue make it insanely Instagrammable. It will leave skin feeling ultra luxe and hydrated, and just look at that packaging.

Everything you need for the ultimate self-care night in.