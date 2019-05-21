Are you an aspiring dog mom or dad but can’t adopt a furry child yet? Maybe you live in a one of those apartment buildings that doesn't allow pets and probably also hates babies and sunshine and joy. If that's the case, I've listed seven ideas that can help you get through the agony of not having a dog companion in the meantime.

The Insurance Information Institute says that a whopping 60.2 million American households have a dog. You don't need me to explain why, but I will anyway:

Dogs are good for your health, helping to decrease blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, and lessen feelings of loneliness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They're cute and fluffy. Dogs.

They're pretty much the best thing in the world. Unfortunately, though, some of us aren't in a place to welcome a furry friend into our lives — whether it be due to community rules, an overly packed work schedule, or maybe even allergies.

If this sounds like you and you cry into your pillow at night because your life is woefully dog-less, then here are a few ideas to help you get through this rough patch, until you can have a four-legged friend of your very own. Woof.

1. Work As A Dog Walker Giphy If you can’t adopt a dog, find ways to spend time with one during your free time. You can even earn some additional cash while you’re at it. Working as a dog walker gives you time to recharge, relieve stress, and have fun while spending some time with your furry friends. Getting some extra dough and some much needed dog-human bonding time aside, you’re also helping busy dog parents, cheering up your dog friends, and getting some exercise along the way. That’s hitting five birds — not just two — with one stone. Win. Try websites like Rover.com and Wag!

2. Volunteer at a Shelter Giphy Another way to get some bonding time with dogs is by volunteering at a shelter. You can *totally* get your fill spending hours surrounded by dozens of furry creatures. Additionally, you’re supporting a non-profit organization with a great cause and doing your part in making this world a better place. 10 points for you. Shelters really need the extra help, too. They're often over-crowded and understaffed. One of the best things you can give is your time and energy.

3. Volunteer As A Foster Parent Giphy If you have some extra time to spare and the right living arrangements, you can also volunteer as a foster dog parent. A foster parent provides a temporary home for dogs. Sometimes dogs need temporary homes because they're recovering from surgery or health issues, or perhaps they're too young to be adopted out quite yet. There are many organizations who are looking for foster parents to lend a hand in taking care of pets, so you'll need to find one that's local to your area. Bear in mind that there's typically no guarantee for how long this commitment will be. It could be a few days. It could be months. You also need to be openminded when it comes to what kind of dog you could get and what their history might be.

4. Become A Dogsitter Giphy If you can't bring the dogs to you, then you can go to the dogs. Thanks to websites like Rover.com, you can list yourself online as a dogsitter for hire and go to other people's homes to check up on and care for their pets. Is this real life? Because it sounds too good to be true.

5. Buy Cute, Dog-Inspired Things Giphy If you want to bask in the feeling of owning a dog but aren't in the position to have one presently, you can fill your home with dog-inspired merchandise instead. Check out this adorable paw print wood block on Etsy. It won't lick your face and cuddle with you on the couch, but it isn't half-bad, either.

6. Contribute Supplies Or Donate Money Giphy Now, if dog-inspired merchandise isn’t your thing (not likely but whatever), you can make a cash donation or contribute pet supplies — like food, beds, and blankets — to organizations that take care of dogs and other animals in need. It’s a way to support the community and make dogs’ lives better. You can check out the local shelters near your community and ask what you can do to help their cause. These places aren't exactly rolling in the dough. They'd very likely immensely appreciate your generosity.