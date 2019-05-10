The 15 Most Common Dog Breeds At Shelters

Take a walk through an animal rescue, or a scroll through an adoption website, and you might notice some common dog breeds in shelters. There tend to be lots of Pit Bulls for instance, as well as German Shepherds and Chihuahuas. But the reality is, any dog can end up without a home. And, for the ones you may see more often, there's never any one reason why.

"It’s important to note that most of the animals that end up in shelters do so through no fault of their own," Sheryl Green, of Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas, tells Bustle. "While you may have heard that certain breeds are 'dangerous' or 'annoying,' please keep in mind that every animal has a personality of its own and should not be judged based on stereotypes of the breed."

It's also good to bear in mind that few shelter dogs are one breed, anyway. In fact, only "about 25 percent of dogs in shelters are pure breeds," Russell Hartstein, CDBC, CPDT-KA, founder of Fun Paw Care, tells Bustle. "Most are mixed breeds." And so it can be even tougher to break them down into categories or define them.

It is possible, however, to take an educated guess as to why some dogs may be in need of adoption. Read on below for the most common breeds (or breed mixes) you might spot in a shelter, as well as why they might be the best dog for you.