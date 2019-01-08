7 Insta-Worthy Jewellery Brands Available In The UK To Get Excited About in 2019

I'm a huge jewellery fan, and curating my perfect ears and hands using studs, huggies, and rings is a favourite past time of mine. Luckily for me, there have been an influx of super cool insta-worthy jewellery brands available in the UK during the past couple of years, and the who's who of fashion have sat up and taken notice. From Scandi brands that design iconic shaped earrings to delicate British labels that have collaborated with influencers to release their best pieces, the jewellery business is hot, hot, hot right now. And the great news is that platforms such as Instagram have really helped these brands to gain in popularity. One look through your Insta feed and you’re bound to see a selection of curated ears, arm parties, and layered necklaces on some of the most stylish influencers and editors.

Take Daphine, for example: the British brand that has gone viral after loads of cool kids posted a photo on the ‘gram wearing two of their bestselling Oil rings layered up. Seeing pictures of how cool the rings looked certainly helped to influence my purchase of them. And then there’s brands such as Otiumberg and Roxanne First, best known for their beautiful mini diamond-clad huggies, which look amazing on a curated ear. Keep scrolling to read about the hottest brands in jewellery right now, and don't blame me if you end up dropping a whole lot of £££.

Missoma

What's the deal?

British brand Missoma was created by founder Marisa Hordern, who has always had a passion for jewellery. Missoma saw a huge surge in fans and followers when influencer Lucy Williams designed her first line with them, making pieces such as the horn necklace ultra covetable must haves. missoma.com

Key piece:

Daphine

What's the deal?

Daphine was formed in 2017 in Britain by friends Damasia Ball and Philippine de Follin. The pair are dedicated to making simple, yet standout pieces such as their Oli rings, which have taken Instagram by absolute storm. I challenge you to find a fashion editor who isn't wearing two of the rings on their finger right now. shop-daphine.com

Key piece:

Daphine Oli Ring £65 Daphine Everyone in the fashion set is wearing the Oli ring right now, and the coolest girls on Instagram are doubling theirs up.

Maria Black

What's the deal?

Danish Maria Black started her jewellery brand as a silver apparel offering, but soon moved onto bigger things when she began designing fine jewellery. Her pieces are decidedly unique and boast strong silhouettes, making it easy to covet Scandi chic when wearing her. maria-black.com

Key piece:

Roxanne First

What's the deal?

Creating ethically sourced pieces in London, Roxanne First grew up in South Africa and has been influenced by her Italian family to create beautifully unique jewellery that is easy to layer. Her earrings are best known, particularly her perfectly designed huggie hoops. roxannefirst.com

Key piece:

Aeyde

What's the deal?

Based in Berlin, Aeyde is not only a jewellery brand, but a digital-first clothing and shoe brand that offers a great range of designs. Their jewellery undeniably has some of the most notable pieces in their range however, boasting incredible shapes at not-too-bad prices. aeyde.com

Key piece:

Otiumberg

What's the deal?

Otiumberg was founded by two sisters, Christie and Rosanna Wollenberg, who both have a history in the fashion and design industries. For this reason, their jewellery is beautifully designed down to every last detail. Their earrings are particularly cute. otiumberg.com

Key piece:

Zoe and Morgan

What's the deal?

Zoe and Morgan have actually been around since 2005, and they've always been one of my favourite jewellery brands. Yet their designs continue to be some of the coolest and most chic around, taking inspiration from the founders' surroundings in England as well as New Zealand. zoeandmorgan.com

Key piece: