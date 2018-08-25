If you don't have any plans for Labor Day, you might be feeling some FOMO. However, remember that Labor Day is a national holiday to reward you for all of your labor, and it's 100 percent acceptable to do absolutely nothing. Choosing Labor Day activities you can do inside means that you can enjoy your day off without leaving your house. Let's face it, that's pretty much the new American dream, and on Labor Day that dream is yours for the taking. While all of your friends and coworkers are planning backyard barbecues and awkward conversation that you really don't want to be a part of anyway, you should feel zero guilt about declining invitations and fully committing to your couch.

It's been a rough summer, and if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off, it's OK to say no to everything and anything that doesn't bring you joy. This is a you-do-you day; don't let anyone make you feel guilty about it. In fact, consider turning off your phone altogether (but maybe leave a voicemail greeting letting people know you're still alive, you're just unplugging for the day). With Labor Day being the unofficial end of summer, give yourself a well-deserved break before diving into all of your fall commitments. Because, you're probably not relaxing nearly enough.

According to the Harvard Business Review, in the U.S. being busy and overworked is seen as a status symbol and a badge of honor. However, the prize for achieving this status is burnout, sleep deprivation, tears, and poor physical and mental health. On Labor Day, decline this prize no want really wants and reclaim your time. Stay inside and engage in some me-time Labor Day activities. Not sure how to do nothing? Try out one of these non-active indoor activities.

1 Sleep Giphy They really should rename Labor Day something like National Relaxation Day to encourage less busyness and more Netflix and chill. With summer bringing longer days and endless invitations, you've probably sacrificed a lot of sleep to FOMO. If you're tired and overwhelmed, Labor Day is an ideal time to catch up on your sleep.

2 Marathon Your Favorite Show Giphy Been so busy this summer that you haven't had time to catch up with Orange is the New Black, Sharp Objects, Insecure, or any of the other eleventy-million shows in your queue? Turn off that phone, fire up your computer or tablet, stock up on your favorite snacks, and press play. Rinse and repeat as often as you like.

3 Host A Game Night Giphy Want to stay home but still feel like catching up with your crew? Invite your friends over for a casual game night. Get out an old fashioned board game, dust off that deck of cards, or play charades. Seriously, put down that phone and get back to basics. You just might be surprised at how much more relaxed you feel afterward.

4 Read A Real Book Giphy Maybe it's been so long that you've cracked an actual book that you've forgotten how intoxicating that old-book smell can be. Head to the library and get yourself some real books. Power down your phone and e-reader, and spend the day getting lost in someone else's world.

5 Have A Self-Care Day Giphy When's the last time you took and entire day to take care of yourself? If you can't remember, it's definitely been too long. Draw yourself a bath, slather on the face mask, massage yourself in oil, and close your eyes. Now breathe. Feels good, amiright?

6 Clean Giphy If you've been so overwhelmed and busy this summer that your apartment looks like a neglected frat house, a little tidying up might make you feel more chill. If you absolutely hate cleaning, you can go ahead and skip this one. However, a lot of people find cleaning relaxing and meditative. Personally, I love nothing more than a clean and decluttered living space. Same? Spend an hour or two in the morning spiffing up your pad, then spend the rest of the day swaddled in your crisp, clean sheets doing absolutely nothing.