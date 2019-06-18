Bustle

7 Lip Plumping Glosses To Try Out, Because Your Noughties Fave Is Making A Comeback

By Lauren Sharkey
Leah Flores/Stocksy

When I was in school, all I wanted was a fuller pout. But the only readily available option for most teenage girls was a stinging, burning lip gloss. The shiny, sticky result was eventually replaced by overdrawn matte lipsticks and injectable fillers, but people are now lusting for a natural look once more. Thankfully, the new lip plumping glosses are 100 percent pain- free.

As Fashionista explains, the volumising glosses of yesteryear used ingredients that were designed to irritate the lip into plump "perfection". Dermatologist Dr. Michele Green told the site this worked by vasodilating blood vessels in the lips, resulting in a short-lived swollen look.

But now, the likes of hyaluronic acid and natural oils are included to safely boost volume while moisturising. The effects may only last for a few hours with new formulas, but your lips shouldn't feel or look dry afterwards.

There's clearly a demand for lip glosses. In December 2018, The Business of Fashion reported that the market for the shiny stuff had recently grown for the first time since 2014, suggesting that people really are in the mood for a little nostalgia.

To help you relive your teen years, here's some of the best volumising lip glosses around right now.

1. The Two-In-One Product

Glossier Bubblewrap
£23
|
Glossier
One of Glossier's recent reveals was this eye and lip-plumping cream. Filled with super hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane, and avocado oil, it has a lightweight texture that will leave both the lip and eye area looking alive and feeling moisturised.

2. The One With All The Shades

Hourglass Unreal High Shine Volumising Lip Gloss
£28
|
Feelunique
Hourglass' plumping gloss comes in a whopping 18 shades and three finishes (Sheer Shimmer, Opaque Shine, and Soft Pearl). Its non-sticky, non-stinging formula boasts hyaluronic acid, avocado oil, and shea butter, resulting in a healthy amplified look.

3. The One With The Bizarre Ingredients

Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath
£25
|
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury's volumiser relies on an alternative list of ingredients. Both marine collagen and mustard sprout extract are used to enhance lip volume while coconut oil nourishes and peppermint extract adds freshness. The gloss comes in three shades: a clear one, a peach colour, and a pink hue.

4. The Travel-Sized One

Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme
£22
|
Cult Beauty
A boosted version of the original Too Faced lip gloss, this product takes inspiration from blood vessel dilating technology, meaning its benefits increase over time. Natural oils are added to keep lips moisturised. You can buy the full version for £22 or a miniature size for £10. Note: you may experience a slight tingling feeling for up to five minutes after application.

5. The Insanely Popular One

Soap & Glory Sexy Mother Pucker Lip Gloss
£9
|
Boots
This Soap & Glory gloss is apparently so popular that one tube is sold every 19 seconds. It may be down to the innovative lip plumping spheres that expand as soon as they make contact with your lips. Or it could be the fact that the gloss glides on like a dream. Again, you may feel a little tingling.

6. The Super Subtle One

Dior Addict Lip Maximiser
£28
|
Debenhams
For the ultimate moisturised feel, try Dior's plumping gloss. Little spheres of hyaluronic acid are included to boost hydration and appearance. Plus, there's a new range of translucent shades to try out.

7. The One For Dry Lips Sufferers

MAC Plenty Of Pout Plumping Lip Gloss
£18
|
MAC
MAC's gloss aims to give a bee-stung look — but in a painless way, of course. Ginger root provides a cooling feel while the rest of the formula helps to combat dryness. Can be worn alone or applied over lipstick.

The noughties are well and truly back in business.