7 Mother-Daughter Zodiac Combinations That May Have A Hard Time Getting Along

People use astrology to test for romantic compatibility all the time. But it can also give you insight into all the different relationships you have in your life. For instance, there's the one you have with your mother. If you and your mom often don't see eye-to-eye, you may have incompatible zodiac signs. According to an astrologer, there are some mother-daughter zodiac pairings that typically find it difficult to get along.

Every zodiac type approaches parenting differently. For instance, Fire moms are very action-oriented. "They may be loud, spirited, and have quick tempers," astrologer Natha Campanella tells Bustle. "But they're also able to 'let it go' and have fun much faster than other types."

Earth mothers tend to be more predictable and place value on things like reputation, details, and presentation. They tend to have a lot of rules, but they're great at keeping things running smoothly.

Air moms are constantly thinking and overthinking. According to Campanella, they're usually quick on their feet and can be counted on to find solutions to problems. While Water moms are the more emotional ones. They're very tuned into how their children are feeling, and are excellent nurturers.

Some zodiac types aren't as compatible as others. For instance, if you're a Fire sign, you may find an Earth sign mom to be a little too restricting for you. Because of that, clashing can happen. Here are some mother-daughter zodiac combinations that are potentially challenging, according to Campanella.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) And Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Yanya/Shutterstock Aries is a Fire sign and Virgo is an Earth sign. So seeing eye-to-eye may not come easily for them. According to Campanella, Virgos prefer to wait until all conditions are perfect before taking action, while Aries just goes for it. An Aries mom can come off as pushy to a Virgo daughter, while an Aries daughter may feel smothered by her overly cautious Virgo mom.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) And Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Iakov Filimonov/Shutterstock This is another Fire and Earth pairing that may have difficulty getting along. According to Campanella, Taurus is predictable and security-oriented while Sagittarius is adventurous and uninhibited. A Taurus daughter may lack the affection she needs from her Sagittarius mom to feel secure, while a Sagittarius daughter may feel the need to leave the nest a lot earlier than a Taurus mother would like. Either way, the Taurus can feel like they're lacking in affection and appreciation.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) And Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Iakov Filimonov/Shutterstock Gemini is a Mercury-ruled Air sign, so they're all about logic and communication. Scorpios, on the other hand, are known for being the most intense out of all the Water signs. As Campanella says, this pairing can be challenging because Geminis are intellectual and prefer to keep things superficial while Scorpios are deep and emotional. When one person runs on logic and the other runs on emotions, it can be difficult to understand where the other is coming from.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) And Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Marjan Apostolovic/Shutterstock "Cancer is a homebody and a nurturer while Sagittarius lives to be out and about," Campanella says. As you can imagine, this pairing is sure to have a hard time seeing eye-to-eye. Since Cancer is more emotional, they may take the Sagittarius's need for freedom a lot more personally than other signs would. They may even start questioning themselves.

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) And Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Iryna Inshyna/Shutterstock Leos love to play, have fun, and seek ways to express themselves. Capricorns, on the other hand, are all about tradition and "fitting into the mold." According to Campanella, this can make for a potentially challenging mother-daughter relationship. Capricorn may feel a little too restrictive or "boring" to the Leo, while Leo may come off as impractical and irresponsible.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) And Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Iakov Filimonov/Shutterstock Virgo and Aquarius may have difficulty seeing eye-to-eye because one seeks recognition while the other doesn't feel like it's necessary. According to Campanella, "Virgo seeks approval for good behavior and good work, while Aquarius can be rather rebellious, casting aside the need for approval." The Virgo may feel the need to "prove" themselves to the Aquarius. When it never happens, it can leave their relationship strained.