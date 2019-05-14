Your Mom’s Biggest Strengths & Weaknesses, Based On Her Zodiac Sign

The reality is, no mom is perfect. Each one has their share of strengths and weaknesses. If you know your mom's zodiac sign, you can get some insight into why she is the parent that she is.

What it means to be a "good" mom is different for everyone. So not one zodiac sign makes for a better mom than the rest. As astrologer Olga Verk, tells Bustle, "Each sign will do motherhood differently and will have different ideas on what they think their child needs."

For instance, Fire signs tend to be "fun" moms. They're naturally energetic, love expressing themselves, and are ready to take on any adventure. "To some kids these energies will be motivating, but to others they may feel a bit too much," she says. "No matter the signs, Fire moms are likely to be the most encouraging, and will be the first ones to pull out pictures to show off."

Earth signs are the "nurturing" moms. According to Verk, their favorite favorite part about motherhood is taking care of their kids' daily lives like making lunches, taking them to practice and just being overall involved in every activity.

Air sign moms are very understanding to the fact that their kids need freedom. "They're less likely to pressure their children into doing something they don't want to do, and they solve conflicts through talking, rather than punishments," Verk says.

Water Moms tend to have a very deep connection with their children. They're all about emotions and will always be that shoulder for their kids to cry.

But again, no mom is perfect. Everyone has their share of weaknesses too. So here are what your mom's biggest strengths and weaknesses may be, based on her zodiac sign.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "This is a strong powerful mother," life coach and astrologer Elisa Robyn, PhD, tells Bustle. When an Aries mom is at her best, she will guard and protect her children. She'll "open the path before them" and teach them how to be strong in the face of adversity. She may have high standards and can help her children become the very best versions of themselves that they can be. "This mother can handle a large family joyfully, and will make every child feel special," Robyn says. On the flip side, she can be a bit overwhelming at times. She may push her children to achieve much more than they want to. She may even fight their battles for them as if they were her own.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle If any sign can create a solid loving home, it's Taurus. "These moms will make sure their children have a sense of security at all costs," Robyn says. They know how to stay cool and keep calm. But when her kids are threatened, she will act. "As a mother, Taurus is in her element," Robyn says. For her, it's all about creating peace and great meals. However, she needs to remember that children eventually leave home to create their own lives. So her biggest weakness can be letting go. "It's often difficult for Taurus to accept and deal with change, and yet children change," Robyn says. "They might push against the stability to find their own way."

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini makes for a really fun mom. According to Robyn, "This high energy mom will create projects and events, and will always be ready for a new idea." Her kids will be well read and will learn how to communicate. She'll seem to know what her kids are thinking before they think it. In general, every day will seem like an adventure with her. However, she needs to remember that other people, including her children, need their alone time. "She may need to be reminded that we all need emotional boundaries, and that children need to have some private space too," Robyn says.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer is the very definition of a caring mother. A Cancer mom loves to nurture, feed, and care for her children. She cherishes the relationship she has with her kids and will always see them as her babies. As Robyn says, "This mother is a mother forever," Robyn says. On the flip side, her level of emotional care and concern can "drown" her child. According to Robyn, "It takes an effort for a Cancer mother to let a child deal with their own pain in their own way."

5. Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Among the zodiac, Leos are the "shining star" moms. "They're more than ready to promote and cheerlead their children," Robyn says. "They want their children to be their best selves and will support any experience that makes this happen." The best part about them is, they're supportive in pretty much every way possible. However, Leos are known for loving the spotlight. So they may have to remember to remove themselves from the picture and let their children shine by themselves. If one of her kids is on the shy side, Robyn says, it may be difficult for a Leo mom to let that child find their own way.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Virgo moms are so well organized and so willing to invest themselves completely in their children," Robyn says. Even if she has a career that causes her to be away from home, everything will still be organized and well-planned. Virgos just take mothering very seriously. "They know they're helping a another human become a gift to the world and she will treat this as a noble endeavor," Robyn says. A Virgo mom's biggest weakness is that she can be a bit too self-sacrificing. Even with all the things she does for the family, she'll still feel like it's never enough. So she may need reassurance from time to time that she's a good mom who's doing a great job.

7. Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle A Libra mom strives to create balance for her kids. "This mother believes in honoring all aspects of her children," Robyn says. "She will support their many ideas and will help them find a sense of equilibrium." She'll even help her children see all the options available to them. However, Libras are known for being indecisive. As a mom, Libra may have a tendency to overthink a lot. For instance, they may think, "should I be stricter or more relaxed?" "Should I encourage them to play sports or wait for them to show interest?" "Should I say yes or no?" As Robyn says, "Libra moms just need to remember that sometimes children just need a decision to be made."

8. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Never threaten a Scorpio’s children ever as "this mother is ready to defend to the death." According to Robyn, Scorpio moms are very passionately involved in their children's lives and will often feel their hurt as if it were her own. They support their children's interests and want them to live lives they're truly passionate about. Scorpio moms are also great at keeping secrets. As far as weaknesses go, they have a tendency to take things personally. For instance, if her kids are having a bad day, she needs to remember that it's not always about her. According to Robyn, "These moms may also stumble with teenagers and have trouble accepting their true expression of personal independence."

9. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "The Sagittarius mom is a wonderful philosopher and gypsy," Robyn says. "Her children will have the experience of freedom as they learn to dance to their own rhythm." The Sagittarius mom will teach her kids how to be successful while creating their own path. However, Sagittarius are known for being freedom-loving individuals. So she may have a more hands-off approach to parenting. Is she's the type who likes keeping busy, that can keep her distracted. "With so many irons in the fire, from career, to home, to personal life, she may expect her children to launch on their own," Robyn says. "The need for freedom might call her away."

10. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn moms want to be good moms. According to Robyn, they want to build a secure foundation for their children and impart a strong sense of integrity in them. The biggest strength of a Capricorn mom is her ability to provide for her children. She will show this through by being financially secure, having a stable home, and getting her kids into good schools. However, she can fall prey to a need for recognition. Capricorns are Earth signs, so they have a tendency to focus on the material gains. "Ambition can be lovely, but this mother can push children towards awards an achievement, disregarding the desires of the child," Robyn says.

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius are great moms because they're fun, engaging, and will allow their children to explore their imagination. "She'll engage her children in a wonderful imaginative life, full of adventures and wild stories," Robyn says. "She'll even take them on spur of the moment adventures, turn every event into a magical experience, and share inspiring secrets." But don't expect her to get too emotional. According to Robyn, these moms aren't the best when it comes to giving hugs or emotional support. For some, dealing with deeper emotions can be uncomfortable. So they can come off as disconnected even if they're not.