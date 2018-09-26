October 2018 is going to be a very exciting time for film. A Star Is Born, which has been one of the most awaited movies of the year, is coming out that month, giving Lady Gaga fans a different side to the pop icon, as well as showing off Bradley Cooper’s musical side. But besides that, there are so many other Oscar contenders coming out in October, and you're going to want to see them all.

Timothée Chalamet will likely receive an Oscar nomination for the second year in a row for the biopic Beautiful Boy, where he portrays Nic Sheff, a heroin addict whose father desperately tries to help. His co-star Steve Carell also has a high chance of being nominated. Then there's Melissa McCarthy, who has a high chance of being recognized for her first dramatic role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, a biopic based on Lee Israel’s true crime memoir.

Many of these movies have the potential to be game-changing roles for each star, considering they’re vastly different from others they’ve portrayed in the past. But in addition to those exciting titles, there are plenty of more films coming out in October that’ll make you want to spend all of your free time in the movie theater.

1 'A Star Is Born' (Oct. 5) Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube This remake has everyone excited with its fresh take on the beloved story of two musicians who fall in love and bond through music, despite having vastly different experiences in the industry. It also shows Lady Gaga's range, as she takes on a role that's so different from her outlandish persona.

2 'The Hate U Give' (Oct. 5) 20th Century Fox on YouTube This film, starring Amandla Sternberg and Common, is an adaptation of the hit YA novel of the same name by Angie Thomas. It tells the story of an African-American 16-year-old girl named Starr Carter, who becomes an activist after witnessing police shooting her childhood friend.

3 'Beautiful Boy' (Oct. 12) Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Based on a true story, this biopic shows David Sheff's journey as he grapples with his son Nic being a heroin addict. Besides featuring a Timothée Chalamet performance to look out for after his incredible turn in Call Me By Your Name, this film reunites Steve Carell with his The Office love interest Amy Ryan.

4 'First Man' (Oct. 12) Universal Pictures on YouTube This is a big month for biopics, and Ryan Gosling stars in one of the most exciting ones of the year. Gosling plays Neil Armstrong, the astronaut who became the first man to walk on the moon. The film explores the sacrifices and struggles Armstrong went through while taking on such a dangerous task, and co-stars Claire Foy as his wife Janet.

5 'Bad Times At The El Royale' (Oct. 12) 20th Century Fox on YouTube Films with all-star ensembles are often nominated for Oscars, so this thriller feels like a great contender. The movie follows seven characters as they stay at hotel El Royale, who each have their own dark secrets. Among the seven stars are Jeff Bridges, Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Cailee Spaeny, and Lewis Pullman.

6 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' (Oct. 19) FoxSearchlight on YouTube In this biopic, Melissa McCarthy portrays writer Lee Israel, who begins to sell forged letters "written" by deceased writers, playwrights and actors. But when people grow suspicious of the authenticity of the letters, Israel ups the ante by stealing real letters from library archives and selling them.