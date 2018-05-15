Therapy isn't a one-size-fits-all kind of gig — it's a different experience for everyone, no matter if the basic format is similar. Also, there are different forms of talk therapy, and, like with any profession, therapists have varying degrees of aptitude — not to mention training. So that said, it's worth shopping around a bit to find the right therapist, especially if you've had a negative experience with therapy in the past. And in all fairness, talk therapy doesn't work for everyone at all times.

"The notion of whether or not something is treatable is really dependent on new discoveries and new research," Lois Choi-Kain, professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, told Tonic in July 2017. "We used to just apply a hammer to every nail, and some wouldn't respond. Now, there are more and more treatments coming out that are more specific, that are more tailored to [each] illness. People do get better."

According to Psychology Today, some types of depression are more treatment-resistant, and sometimes therapy alone isn't sufficient for marked improvement. And if the fit with your therapist isn't right, you might not see a lot of progress, but "if you're willing to research your condition, be a good advocate for yourself, and keep trying until something works, you can feel better sooner than you expect," Psychology Today notes.