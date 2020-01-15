Depending on your breakfast game, every day might feel like it's a bagel holiday. You might wake up with a warm, chewy, doughy, glutenous ring of joy every morning, but according to the national holiday calendar, January 15 is officially National Bagel Day. To celebrate, you'll want to know about all of the National Bagel Day 2020 deals and freebies, because the only thing better than honoring your favorite breakfast food is getting to enjoy it for free.

Thanks to chain bagel companies for declaring the national holiday, other bagelries are joining in on the fun and offering discounts and deals, spreading love by spreading dough across the country. On this hole-y holiday, you might be able to cash in on freebies, BOGO deals and major discounts that make it the perfect morning to have breakfast with a friend, on the cheap. Enjoy saving money while sinking your teeth into a fresh bagel, after you share a picture of it on social media with the hashtag #nationalbagelday, of course. Or, start off the day by browsing the hashtag to ogle at the options, admire your fellow bagel-loving community members, and get some inspiration for what kind of schmear you should order when you yourself get to the counter.

Here are some great National Bagel Day deals you won't want to miss:

Head to your local Einstein Bros. Bagels store on National Bagel Day and get a coupon for a free bagel and schmear with any purchase. Based on that picture I'd say the everything bagel is going to be drool-worthy.

Everyone who goes to Bruegger’s will get a free bagel with cream cheese with any purchase that day. Bruegger’s Inner Circle Members (you can join for free and get another bonus free bagel upon signing up!) will also have a chance to win free bagels with cream cheese for a year. One lucky member who checks in on National Bagel Day will be selected (that’s almost 200 winners).

You can get a free bagel on January 15 to celebrate National Bagel Day. Thomas' Bagels will be giving away free cream cheese bagels in Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Orlando, and Philadelphia from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15. Plus, hidden in one bagel in each city will be an orange ticket redeemable for a smartwatch, and one golden ticket will be hidden in one bagel across the five cities which will be redeemable for a $2,500 grocery shopping spree.

This classic NY bagelry is making National Bagel Day into a charitable event. Plus, they're putting gold on their smoked salmon bagel sandwiches, so if you live in New York, you'll definitely want to add this lux and philanthropic deal to your bagel tour.

This bagel chain is offering a free bagel with a schmear with any purchase. So get yourself some coffee or a bagel for a friend, and get a free breakfast, too.

The app is offering free delivery on many participating bagelries for the day, plus $5 bagel orders with the code: BAGELTIME. So, if you want to be an office hero right now, you know what to do.

Manhattan Bagel

If you buy anything full price at Manhattan Bagel, you can get a bagel and cream cheese for only 99 cents.

If your favorite bagel shop wasn't listed here, call around to the bagel shops near you to find out if they're offering deals as well. You might be surprised by how many bagelries jump in on the giving spirit of National Bagel Day.