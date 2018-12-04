If the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street feels like your long-lost twin, then National Cookie Day is probably the holiday you're most spiritually connected to. Sure, Christmas is nice, but have you had cookies? If cookies are life in your opinion, you'll want to know about the places to get free cookies on National Cookie Day, because truly, nothing the only thing that tastes better than a regular cookie is a free cookie. Chain cookie suppliers across the country are offering free cookies on Tues., Dec. 4, the official observation of National Cookie Day — which is especially great for me, because my cookie jar doesn't ever stay full for long. So cheers to restocking that cookie jar without breaking the piggy bank.

If you're wondering how this delicious national holiday came to exist on our calendars, we can actually thank a man named Matt Nader, who created the holiday in 1987. Nader was the founder of the Blue Chip Cookie Company, a bakery that started in San Francisco, and that was credited for selling the first white chocolate macadamia cookie. So if you really want to pay the holiday and its founder a proper homage, get yourself a white chocolate macadamia cookie today, or gift one to a friend.

Here, I've put together a list of some of the best free cookie deals you can get your paws on today. All deals run all day long and some include a free cookie with purchase, while others offer a free cookie without any purchase at all. And remember: "C is for cookie, and cookie is for me." - Cookie Monster

Insomnia Cookies You don't have to even open your wallet today at Insomnia Cookies. Just show up and get a free traditional cookie to celebrate National Cookie Day with!

Mrs. Fields Get a free cookie with any purchase with a buy-one-get-one deal all day! Mrs. Fields is so nice!

Nestle Toll House Cafe Drop by the Nestle Cafe and get up to three free cookies when you purchase three cookies all day. That's enough cookies to have a cookie party with!

Schlotzsky’s Head to Schlotzky's for lunch today and get a free cookie with purchase!

Great American Cookies Walk into a Great American Cookie shop and get one free cookie all day today — no purchase necessary!

DoubleTree If you've ever been to a DoubleTree hotel, you know that you always get a free cookie when you check in. For National Cookie Day, anyone can walk in an get a free cookie!