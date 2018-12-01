When it comes to baking cookies, the most important thing — except the ingredients, of course — is finding the best cookie sheet to evenly bake and keep your final product from sticking to the pan. It's not an easy task, though. There are so many options out there.

Edges Versus No Edges

The some of the best baking sheets have edges — a major pro to prevent cookies from slipping and spilling into your oven — but cookie sheets traditionally don't have edges. That's not to say you can't use a baking sheet for cookies. It's all about preference. However, I will say this: Some people argue that no-edge sheets provide better air circulation for even browning. Beyond your stance on edges, there's even more to consider. Is a nonstick coating a high priority? Do you want a set of sheets? How about extras like cooling racks?

With all this in mind, keep reading to browse my picks for the best cookie sheets available on Amazon (yes, I've scoured major cooking websites and read all the reviews for you). Then, keep the cookie momentum going, and check out all the surprising things you can make with your new cookie sheet. Hint: They're not cookies.

1 The Overall Best Cookie Sheet With Edges That Comes In A Pack Of Two Nordic Ware Commercial Baker's Half Sheet, Pack Of 2 $25 Amazon Buy Now Dimensions: 16.5 x 11.38 inches Why they're great: When it comes to cookie sheets, I prefer the rimmed ones, as I have a tendency to spill and find that the edges work better for gripping. This two-pack from Nordic Ware keeps the cookies in place, helps with even browning, and, according to chef ratings on Food & Wine, prevents warping, too. The sheets are made with commercial-grade aluminum that's high-heat conductive to eliminate sticking. Plus, they're lightweight and easy to hand wash. What fans say: "I don't think I'll ever buy a different cookie sheet. These fit perfectly in my oven (with hardly an inch to spare in width), so they maximize the usable space. Having them be solid aluminum means that I can scrub them as hard as I need to to remove grease and oils, so I don't get the buildup that you get on non-stick surfaces. It's nice having them be fresh and spotless all the time."

2 The Best Nonstick Cookie Sheet Set That Also Includes A Cooling Rack Chicago Metallic Nonstick Cookie Sheet Set $27 Amazon Buy Now Dimensions: 17 x 12.25 inches Why they're great: Rather than the aluminum base found on the sheets above, these Chicago Metallic cookie sheets have a carbon steel base that slow-releases and evenly distributes heat. Their fine-grain texture prevents some of the flattening you might've previously encountered when making cookies. Even better, in addition to two pans, you get a cooling rack, too. Though hand-washing is recommended, this set is actually dishwasher safe. What fans say: "Since it's non-stick it requires no Pam. Cookies slide off easily every time. It's also very easy to clean. You could clean it with a paper towel and a little dishwashing liquid. But I'm lazy. I slide it into the dishwasher every time."