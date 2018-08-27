If you could pour late summer into a glass, swoosh it around and inhale it there would probably be hints of another national wine day on the nose. Mark your calendars and polish your red wine glasses, National Red Wine Day is on Tues., Aug. 28. To celebrate, there are National Red Wine Day 2018 deals and freebies to commemorate the occasion.

If your favorite kind of deal is cozying up to a pour of Gamay in wool socks — even in the summer — after a strenuous day at your 9-5, imagine all of that 10 percent off. Thankfully, offers are swirling around the internet so you can sip on Pinot Noir or Merlot or Sangiovese or Chianti at a discounted price.

You might be wondering, "aren't we still in the midst of rosé season?" While we might be more inclined to consume rosy hued wine in warmer months, red wine isn't waiting around for winter like snow boots in the back of a closet. Still in the height of heat waves but on the verge of yellowing leaves, late August might just be the perfect time to celebrate red wine. Whether it's with a glass of a slightly chilled bottle of La Boutanche's "Pinot/Gamay" or a rich red that could keep you company by a roaring fireplace like a solid Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, we found the deals so all you need to worry about is not breaking the cork.

TotalWine.com Giphy If nothing excites you more than "limited time specials" then look no further than totalwine.com. Deals that don't require you to leave the house are ... so thoughtful. But if you must leave the comfort of your abode, let it be for wine on National Red Wine Day. You can find your nearest location for deals and pick up at totalwine.com.

Glassful.com Giphy According to offers.com, enjoy up to 53% off of red wines at glassful.com. Because, yes, when your glass has a pour of wine in it, it is always full.

California Wine Club Giphy What's better than a bottle of wine? Two free bottles of wine. With a coupon code at checkout, you'll receive 2 hand selected bottles of wine along with your order.

Brovelli Oils Giphy If you fatefully find yourself in Raleigh, North Carolina on Aug. 28, be sure to stop into Brovelli Oils for 25% off on your red wine purchase in honor of the glorious day!

Breaux Mart Giphy In New Orleans? Stop by Breaux Mart on Magazine Street for some red wine tasting festivities! Not in Louisiana? Check with your local wine shops and grocery stores for any special tastings that might be happening.

WineEnthusiast.com Giphy Thanks to retailmenot.com, use the provided coupon code and enjoy 20% off your first wine order at wineenthusiast.com. Did someone say PRIORITY MAIL?!