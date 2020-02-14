Valentine's Day is upon us, and while many will be focusing on feeling the love with their partners, I am feeling the love with this week's drop of new beauty products! As ever, there's plenty to be excited about, and lots to splash some cash over if you fancy a little self-gifting, but don't want to spend too much £££ and buy clothing or the like.

In makeup, there are two new palettes that will help you stand out from the crowd. Urban Decay has a vibrant new eyeshadow palette that is world's away from their usual understated Naked palettes, while Too Faced is bringing the glow with their highlighting trios, which come in four shades.

There are also plenty of new products out this week which target specific concerns or conditions. For example, Lanolips' lip scrub and balm 2-in-1 is an excellent antidote to super dry lips, and the new razor by Venus Gillette has been designed for those with super sensitive underarms. Then there's Weleda's new skincare range, which (while still natural), is perfectly formulated for spot-prone skin.

Rounding up the edit is a super boujee silk hair band by Slip, which is essential for skincare addicts, and a 3-in-1 cold cream by chic new brand The Seated Queen. Read on to discover all you need to know.