Bustle

7 Beauty Buys Out This Week, Including An Irene Forte Goodie Bag For Under £5

By Rebecca Fearn
Irene Forte

February is officially upon us and while many may see it as the month of love (bleugh), I am focusing on the great new skincare launches. Seriously, there are so many new goodies out for smooth, flawless skin, and options for literally every budget. These seven new beauty products span across makeup and skincare, and are enough to make you want to blow your pay check.

The new skin bits this month are the standouts. Huda Beauty has finally launched her own skincare brand Wishful, and I'm really enjoying using the very first product from the line. Then there's Victoria Beckham Beauty's second skin product, which is again formulated alongside the genius Dr Augustinus Bader. On the more affordable side of things, both Beauty Bay and The Inkey List have released a whole new drop of brilliant offerings, which you can (mostly) pick up for under a tenner.

Rounding up this week's edit is a cute little bag of minis from Irene Forte, an incredible new love-themed palette by Natasha Denona, and Inc.redible's new under-eye roller ball for puffy, tired eyes.

What more could you want from this week's round up of new beauty goodies?!

Skinhit Brightening Serum
£6.50
|
Beauty Bay
Beauty Bay's new own-brand skincare actually has some real gems within the line up, all of which are super affordable. This brightening serum contains vitamin C and so is a great alternative to higher end formulas.
Age Defying Sachet Bag
£4.90
|
Irene Forte
Perfect for weekends away or to trial some of the brand's products, this bag of Irene Forte goodies contains everything from a mini serum to an eye cream, all for under £5.
Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum
£180
|
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Victoria Beckham's new skincare addition may be spenny, but it sounds damn impressive. Created in collaboration with Augustinus Bader, the formula promises to reduce pore appearance, protect from pollution, and strengthen the skin barrier.
Wishful Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub
£34
|
Cult Beauty
Huda Beauty's first venture into skincare is excellent for weekly exfoliation. It contains fruit acids, AHAs and BHAs, and has a non-abrasive texture unlike many other scrubs.
Natasha Denona Love Eyeshadow Palette
£60
|
Cult Beauty
Natasha Denona palettes may be expensive, but they are incomparable in quality. The colours are beautiful, the formulas pigmented, and the packaging dreamy. Her latest Valentine's Day palette is a collection of warm, enticing shades.
Need A Wake Up Call Under Eye Roller
£12
|
Inc.redible
This super affordable under eye roller features ingredients such as antioxidants and snow mushroom, to hydrate and depuff tired, dark eyes that need that extra little bit of help.
Oat Cleansing Balm
£9.99
|
Cult Beauty
I'm a big fan of a cleansing balm, but many are housed in big jars you need to dip your fingers into. Not only is it unhygienic, it's also not ideal for lazy beauty fans. This one, which is under £10, is packaged in a much easier to use tube, and it has a lovely texture and feel.