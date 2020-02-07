February is officially upon us and while many may see it as the month of love (bleugh), I am focusing on the great new skincare launches. Seriously, there are so many new goodies out for smooth, flawless skin, and options for literally every budget. These seven new beauty products span across makeup and skincare, and are enough to make you want to blow your pay check.

The new skin bits this month are the standouts. Huda Beauty has finally launched her own skincare brand Wishful, and I'm really enjoying using the very first product from the line. Then there's Victoria Beckham Beauty's second skin product, which is again formulated alongside the genius Dr Augustinus Bader. On the more affordable side of things, both Beauty Bay and The Inkey List have released a whole new drop of brilliant offerings, which you can (mostly) pick up for under a tenner.

Rounding up this week's edit is a cute little bag of minis from Irene Forte, an incredible new love-themed palette by Natasha Denona, and Inc.redible's new under-eye roller ball for puffy, tired eyes.

What more could you want from this week's round up of new beauty goodies?!