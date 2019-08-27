There may only be four months of 2019 left, but for the gaming industry, it's the most lucrative time of the year for new releases. The run-up to the holidays is the perfect time for developers to drop their biggest games, and boy are there plenty to choose from this year. Whether you're into RPGs, first-person shooters (FPS), or action-adventure, developers are putting all their talent and energy into creating unique experiences that have yet to grace the gaming world. With so many titles on the horizon, you'll need a run-down of some of the best new games coming out in 2019 — don't worry, I've got you covered.

The majority of the games still set for release were teased and demoed during this year's E3, alongside highly-anticipated 2020 titles. While the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons held the gaze and wonder of gamers worldwide, the upcoming 2019 titles contain an equal amount of excitement among fans. Whether they're sequels to beloved franchises or completely new stories and experiences, 2019 still has a lot to give, and the nine upcoming games below are total evidence of that.

So get ready to open Amazon and pre-order a bunch of games, because you don't want to miss out on these beauties.

1. Astral Chain (Aug. 30) Nintendo UK on YouTube If you're looking for a brand-new story and concept to become immersed in, Astral Chain is your new best friend. Developed by PlatinumGames and set to be released on the Nintendo Switch, this action-adventure sees you become an officer of a special police task force in a megacity called 'The Ark'. Here you'll investigate the strange goings-on of the inner game world by solving puzzles and initiating combat. You won't be alone in your pursuit either, as you'll be able to summon an "interdimensional, viral data demon" known as a Legion. Basically, think of Salem in Sabrina, throw in a little cyberpunk and demonic tendencies, and you've got yourself an Astral Chain familiar spirit/side-kick. Yes please.

2. Blair Witch (Aug. 30) Xbox on YouTube Following on two years after the events of the 1999 horror film, Blair Witch tells the story of an ex-policeman searching for a missing boy in the haunted Black Hills Forest. Set to be a terrifyingly immersive first-person horror, the developers of Blair Witch set to study and play with "your reactions to danger and stress" to progress the game. This isn't something for the faint of heart, that's for sure. Although, you will be accompanied by a fearsomely loyal pup called Bullet as you traverse the Black Hills, so at least there's that to consider.

3. Borderlands 3 (Sep. 13) Borderlands on YouTube The weird and wonderful world of Borderlands is back this year with its third instalment in the franchise, and it looks an absolute riot. Set in the distant future on the planet Pandora, the game features FPS and looting mechanics that can be played either by yourself or with a group of friends. In a nutshell, the aim of the game is to reach an alien vault before a private army does, which means you've gotta battle a lot of Pandorian inhabitants along the way. Borderlands 3 follows on from the previous title, involving the antagonists of the game and their mission to take over other vaults on the planet.

4. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Sep. 20) Nintendo on YouTube A remake of the 1993 game, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening is a beautiful re-imagining of the classic Game Boy game that saw Link stranded on Koholint Island after losing his ship in a storm. Staying true to the top-down perspective and design of the original game, this vibrant re-telling is a must for any Zelda fan. It's also exciting to think about the future of past Zelda games getting the same treatment, and how this remake of Link's Awakening could be the catalyst Nintendo needs to get this done.

5.Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Oct. 25) Call of Duty on YouTube If you've never played Call of Duty, chances are you've heard of the game, or the many titles within it's Modern Warfare series. This year, Modern Warfare is returning with recognisable, modern situations for players to engage with, like the London terror attacks and the civil war in Syria, as campaign gameplay director Jack Minkoff recently told online gaming magazine PCGamesN. "I think it's so important for people to have entertainment for people to have entertainment products that feel like catharsis, so they get to see a hero overcome odds in a world they recognise as their own, to take action that makes the world that we live in and fear a little better." The game also features some pretty hefty advancements in gameplay design and graphics, as seen in the short but mesmerising release trailer.

6. The Outer Worlds (Oct. 25) Xbox on YouTube If you're still a little down and out regarding the ironic fallout of Fallout 76, thankfully the makers of the first few games of the franchise (Obsidian) are back with a new futuristic RPG/FPS — The Outer Worlds. Think Fallout 4 but in a steam-punk inspired alternate future where corporations run the world. The game also specialises the concept of your decisions, making a direct impact on the world surrounding you. You can become the hero or the villain of the story, and you can befriend companions along the way which will react to your decisions. They also provide you with help and have their own unique story.

7. Pokémon Sword & Shield (Nov. 15) Nintendo UK on YouTube 2019 is a pretty big year for the Pokémon franchise, as it marks the first time that a mainline series game will debut on the Switch. Fans were treated with a remake of Pokémon Yellow last year with Pokémon Let's Go! Pikachu and Eevee, but Pokémon Sword and Shield are the first main games to be made and played on Nintendo's home console. Despite the controversy surrounding the exclusion of a National Dex and certain Pokémon, the hype is still real for these games — especially in the UK, since the region of Galar draws inspiration from good ol' Blighty.