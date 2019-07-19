Bustle

7 New Hair, Makeup & Skin Launches To Pick Up This Week, Including 2 Travel Kits

By Rebecca Fearn

This week's beauty round up has a bit of a travel theme weaving throughout it. At mid-July, it is officially peak summer holiday and festival season, which requires some clever packing and space-saving techniques. Luckily, there are plenty of options to consider within this week's new hair, makeup and skin launches.

First up, there is a does-all holiday beauty set by Aesop that is incredible value for money when taking into consideration everything within the pack. It also caters to skin, body, and hair, so really has everything you would ever need. Much like the Aesop kit, the Harvey Nichols Festival Survival Kit is essential for summer activities as well, and is also a.) good value for money, and b.) would make a lovely gift.

Then there's a couple of versatile and space-saving hair launches that promise to make holiday packing a total breeze. Trendy London salon Hershesons has released a 'does-it-all' styling product, while one of my all-time favourite hair brands Windle London has cleverly introduced boxes of sachets containing shampoos, conditioners, and styling products to take away with you.

Also out this week in the 'miscellaneous' category is a series of new launches by Crabtree & Evelyn, who have recently re-branded, an affordable gelly blusher by e.l.f, and an incredible sheer skin tint by one of the hottest new beauty brands in the game.

Keep reading to find out more about this week's seven new beauty launches.

Windle Ultra Nourishing Treatment Shampoo Traveller Pack
£12
Windle London
These super handy sachet-filled boxes can be bought as is or made bespoke to cater to what you actually need. They come in a range of Windle's shampoo and conditioner formulas, as well as some styling products. It's so hard to find travel-friendly hair products that are actually GOOD, so Windle's new addition is certainly something to shout about.
Evelyn Rose Velvet Body Melt
£31.50
Crabtree & Evelyn
Crabtree & Evelyn is no longer just a brand associated with soaps your Mum will like. Launching a brand new identity and a whole host of new products, it has actually become COOL. Something I can't wait to try is this body 'melt,' which from first impressions, has the most amazing buttery texture and smells divine.
Hershesons Almost Everything Cream
£10
Hershesons
Hershesons is one of London's coolest salon chains, so when they announced they would be launching a 'does-all' styling product, it's fair to say it caused some buzz. The product, which I reckon is very fairly priced, can be used for all your styling needs and on dry, damp, or wet hair. This is the versatile hair styler you've been waiting for.
e.l.f. Jelly Pop Flush Blush Peach Pop
£6
Superdrug
There's nothing I love more than a creamy blush with a unique texture, and this one is just awesome. It has this super cool jelly feel to it, which feels cooling on skin and blends in like a dream. And the pretty shimmering shade makes skin look flushed and radiant.
Aesop Sao Paulo City Kit
£55
Cult Beauty
First off, I have to say that for the amount you get in this pack, I think this is super good value for money (considering it's Aesop!). Complete with everything you would need for a longer trip away (catering to body, skin, and hair), this is going straight to the top of my wish list for an upcoming trip to Japan.
Lumene Invisible Illumination Instant Glow Fresh Skin Tint Universal
£32.90
Cult Beauty
This is basically my dream complexion product, and after trialling it for a week now, I can reveal I have truly found love. It's a super sheer formula that bridges the gap between skincare and makeup, and melts into skin beautifully. It also leaves this incredible glow that'll have people inquiring about what you're using.
Harvey Nichols Festival Survival Kit
£85
Harvey Nichols
Festival season is in full swing, and festival beauty is at its peak. From keeping skin feeling healthy and hydrated during a jam packed weekend to meeting all your glitter needs, this kit has everything you will need. And when you add up everything in the set, it's actually rather good value for money.