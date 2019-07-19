This week's beauty round up has a bit of a travel theme weaving throughout it. At mid-July, it is officially peak summer holiday and festival season, which requires some clever packing and space-saving techniques. Luckily, there are plenty of options to consider within this week's new hair, makeup and skin launches.

First up, there is a does-all holiday beauty set by Aesop that is incredible value for money when taking into consideration everything within the pack. It also caters to skin, body, and hair, so really has everything you would ever need. Much like the Aesop kit, the Harvey Nichols Festival Survival Kit is essential for summer activities as well, and is also a.) good value for money, and b.) would make a lovely gift.

Then there's a couple of versatile and space-saving hair launches that promise to make holiday packing a total breeze. Trendy London salon Hershesons has released a 'does-it-all' styling product, while one of my all-time favourite hair brands Windle London has cleverly introduced boxes of sachets containing shampoos, conditioners, and styling products to take away with you.

Also out this week in the 'miscellaneous' category is a series of new launches by Crabtree & Evelyn, who have recently re-branded, an affordable gelly blusher by e.l.f, and an incredible sheer skin tint by one of the hottest new beauty brands in the game.

Keep reading to find out more about this week's seven new beauty launches.