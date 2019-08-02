Bustle

7 New Hair, Skin, & Fragrance Launches That You Should Add To Your August 2019 Wishlist RN

By Rebecca Fearn

This week there has honestly been so much to keep up with in the beauty 'biz. I feel like everywhere I turn there is an exciting new launch that's already out or will soon be released, and honestly there's just so much to got on board with if you're a beauty buff. The following five new beauty launches are especially exciting; allow me to explain.

First up this week, there's a fragrance discovery set from Harvey Nichols that was created in collaboration with scent experts The Perfume Society, and which would make the most amazing present for fragrance fans. Also smelling delicious this week is a new shampoo and conditioner set, which has an aroma of coconuts and bananas, so is basically summer in a bottle. Then there's Lush's new shower jellies, which as well as smelling amazing also just look so so fun and cool.

As well as these scented goodies, there are two new upcoming launches that despite not being out just yet, were way to exciting not to include this week. For skincare, there's a new exfoliating mask that will make you glow like never before, as well as a foundation that boasts an incredible 50 shades, and has three different undertones. I am seriously impressed with the new era of foundation launches that speak to all skin shades and tones, meaning everyone can find their match. From Urban Decay to Charlotte Tilbury, it seems brands are finally starting to become more diverse.

Keep reading to find out more.

Harvey Nichols Fragrance Discovery Box
£45
|
Harvey Nichols
Buying discovery boxes for fragrances is great for so many reasons. First, it allows you to try out lots of new scents for a fraction of the price (perfumes can be really rather spenny). Second, it gives you plenty of little minis that are perfect for taking away on holiday with you, all of which are under 100ml. This awesome new box from Harvey Nichols has been created alongside The Perfume Society, who are the absolute experts in fragrance. It contains eight minis from brands you may or may not have heard from, and is the perfect buy for fragrance buffs.
Lush Conga Shower Jelly
£5.50
|
Lush
The Shower Jellies by Lush are pretty iconic, because they make showering just that little bit more interesting and fun. The brand has just launched two newbies, one of which is named 'Twilight' and is deep purple and mysterious, and the other called 'Conga,' a bright, fruity addition. It smells like raspberries and vanilla, and its bold pink hue will put a smile on your face even on the darkest and dreariest of mornings.
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Banana + Coconut Nourishing Superfood Shampoo & Conditioner
£24
|
Cult Beauty
I've just tried this new shampoo and conditioner duo for the first time, and wow did it make quite the impression. It's designed to be super gentle on the hair, while still effectively cleansing and providing locks with crucial antioxidants in order to protect. My hair was left feeling and looking super glossy and healthy, and it's made a huge difference IMO. The only thing to be wary of is the smell; I love the banana and coconut scent, but could imagine some may find it a little overpowering.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation
£43
|
Selfridges
The very first foundation by brow expert Anastastia Beverly Hills (out 15 August at Selfridges), you could say I am just a *little* bit excited to try this new formula. I love ABH brow products, and their amazing eyeshadow palettes, so I have no doubt that their first complexion product will be just as incredible. It's designed to give medium coverage, a lightweight feel and a luminous finish, which sounds like my perfect foundation TBH! It also comes in an impressive 50 shades, and offers different undertones too. Claps for you, ABH!
Ole Henriksen Phat Glow Facial
£42
|
Boots
I've always loved Ole Henriksen skincare, so am pretty excited that the brand is soon to launch this new exfoliating mask, which promises to unveil skin's natural luminosity. I went to try out the formula yesterday, and let me tell you, it's pretty spectacular. Pumped full of PHAs (a gentle exfoliating alternative to AHAs and BHAs) and Bakuchiol (an alternative to retinol that has no side effects), this is going to be huge when it comes out at boots.com on 6 August. I guarantee you'll soon be ditching your harsh grainy face scrubs in favour of this exfoliating mechanism.