Happy payday and welcome to Spring. After the sunny bank holiday weekend probably drained your bank account in a flash (beers in the sunshine, anyone?), this day could not have come quickly enough. So finally you have a little money in the bank, and you feel like splurging on new make-up, skin, and fragrance products to treat yourself? I've got you sorted.

First up, there are a number of products to get your summer ready, just in time for the next bank holiday Monday, which is right around the corner. I am loving the new tanning drops by Drunk Elephant, which also protect the skin from damaging pollution, which is rife around this time of year. Likewise, Herbivore's CBD oil is perfect for achieving a pre-summer glow, as will Huda Beauty's all over highlighting formula, and Patchology's Breakout Box will save you from any annoying surprise pimples.

I've been seriously impressed by new Aussie brand We Are Wild, which has launched three solid skincare products, perfect for taking in your carry on luggage while flying on your summer holiday. Then there's the Collection new brow range, which offers a versatile range of affordable products to tame brows.

Last but not least, Beauty Pie has a covetable new candle, which both looks chic and smells just like spring. Keep scrolling to read more about this week's beauty finds...

We Are Wild Solid Clean £22 Victoria Health You know when you are off on a trip somewhere and can't imagine how you're going to fit all of your beauty products in that tiny plastic bag that goes in your carry-on luggage? Aussie import We Are Wild is solving our travel beauty woes with their solid skincare. So far, they have this cleansing stick, an oil, and a moisturiser. Buy Now

COLLECTION incrediBROW® Semi-Permanent Brow Gel £4.99 Boots Finally, an affordable eyebrow range! Collection's incrediBROW® line features a number of versatile brow products, all for under £10. This semi-perm gel offers 24 hours wear, and comes with two different applicators. Buy Now

Beauty Pie Fresh Freesia, Patchouli & Moss Candle £12.72 Beauty Pie I love me a brand new candle, and this latest offering from Beauty Pie is going to be my go-to spring scent. With hints of rose, amber, and orange, it's fruity and floral in all the best ways. It's also only £12.72 for Beauty Pie members! Buy Now

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops £30 Cult Beauty This new Drunk Elephant product has been doing the rounds on Instagram, and I can see why after trying it. The best thing about it is its versatility; you can mix it with moisturiser, primer or foundation, or you can even use it as a targeted bronzer to add a sunkissed glow and to contour. It also has the added bonus of protecting skin from pollution. Win, win. Buy Now

Huda Beauty N.Y.M.P.H £40 Cult Beauty This all over highlighter (N.Y.M.P.H stands for Not Your Mama’s Panty Hose) is the latest hit from Huda Beauty. The water based formula can be used on the face or body, and can be mixed in with lotions or bases for a beautiful all over glow. Buy Now

Herbivore Emerald Deep Moisture Glow Oil £42 Space NK This glow-enhancing face oil uses hero ingredient of the moment cannabis sativa seed oil, to calm the skin. It enhances the complexion's hydration levels, and leaves skin with a super dewy finish. Perfect for pre-makeup use. Buy Now