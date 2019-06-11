Let's be real for a second: the weather this week has put us all on a bit of a downer. It's mid June already, and while this time last year we were basking in the beautiful sunshine, this year, it's all rain, wind, and doom'n'gloom. For this reason, I vote we all treat ourselves to a brand new beauty product, whether it's a little something for your hair, body, or face. Let's take a look at the best new additions to hit the beauty shelves this week to get inspired.

While I don't usually get too overly excited about hair products, this week has been kind of an exciting one when it comes to maintaining hair in a "clean" way. Redken and Briogeo have both come out with new ranges that are super natural, yet still incredibly effective and results driven.

While we're on the topic of results-driven products, you should totally invest in a body combo I've been loving lately: Herbivore's new scrub (which, BTW, is infused with REAL CRUSHED AMETHYST), and Sanctuary Spa's innovative body moisturiser that can be applied while the skin is still wet.

Finishing up in makeup, this week Too Faced introduced a brand new mascara, which is set to rival its bestselling 'Better Than Sex' formula, and the legend that is Pat McGrath also released some epic new lipstick hues. And as for keeping it all on in this rubbish weather? Just spritz a little of inc.redible's setting spray on for longevity.