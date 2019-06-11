Bustle

7 New Makeup, Skincare, & Fragrance Products That'll Brighten Your Week, Despite The Gloomy Weather

By Rebecca Fearn
Amethyst / Herbivore

Let's be real for a second: the weather this week has put us all on a bit of a downer. It's mid June already, and while this time last year we were basking in the beautiful sunshine, this year, it's all rain, wind, and doom'n'gloom. For this reason, I vote we all treat ourselves to a brand new beauty product, whether it's a little something for your hair, body, or face. Let's take a look at the best new additions to hit the beauty shelves this week to get inspired.

While I don't usually get too overly excited about hair products, this week has been kind of an exciting one when it comes to maintaining hair in a "clean" way. Redken and Briogeo have both come out with new ranges that are super natural, yet still incredibly effective and results driven.

While we're on the topic of results-driven products, you should totally invest in a body combo I've been loving lately: Herbivore's new scrub (which, BTW, is infused with REAL CRUSHED AMETHYST), and Sanctuary Spa's innovative body moisturiser that can be applied while the skin is still wet.

Finishing up in makeup, this week Too Faced introduced a brand new mascara, which is set to rival its bestselling 'Better Than Sex' formula, and the legend that is Pat McGrath also released some epic new lipstick hues. And as for keeping it all on in this rubbish weather? Just spritz a little of inc.redible's setting spray on for longevity.

Pat McGrath Blitztrance Lipstick
£35
|
Pat McGrath
It may be pricey, but this will be one of the most special lipsticks in your collection. Makeup icon Pat McGrath has just released new shades of her Blitztrance lipstick, each of which have a iridescent sheen over the pigmented colour. My favourite is 'Naked Kiss,' pictured here.
Sanctuary Spa Wet Skin Radiance Jelly
£6
|
Boots
The perfect body moisturiser for the lazy among us (I feel you), this can be applied while skin is still damp from the shower. It instantly locks in moisture, while smelling like a hot summer's day. Oh, and did I mention it was only £6?!
Herbivore Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish
£41
|
Revolve
Vegan and cruelty free brand Herbivore has created a brand new body scrub, which features magnesium-rich Epsom Salt, hydrating Organic Virgin Coconut Oil and Shea Butter, and even crushed amethyst gemstones. Does the word 'decadent' spring to mind? Good, because that's exactly how it feels on the skin.
inc.redible Good Day Jelly Spray Primer
£12
|
Urban Outfitters
This fun, Instagrammable tube can be used to prime skin, or set makeup, making it ultra versatile. It helps to protect from blue light and pollution, and boosts the skin's hydration levels so you feel plump and bouncy.
Briogeo Color Me Brilliant Mushroom & Bamboo Range
£26
|
Cult Beauty
A vegan and cruelty-free formula that also contains zero sulfates, silicones, phthalates, parabens, DEA or artificial dyes, this is a feel good range that works to keep colour looking vibrant and strands feeling super strong.
Too Faced Damn Girl Mascara
£22
|
Too Faced
It's likely that most of us will have tried (and loved) Too Faced's most iconic mascara, Better Than Sex, but this new addition packs a real punch, and is arguably a contender to take the top spot. A mousse formula that lifts, lengthens and adds volume, it really does do it all.
Redken Nature + Science Range
£18.50
|
Look Fantastic
It can be hard to find a natural haircare brand that still delivers, and provides everything you need for your locks. Redken's new collection is vegan, silicone and sulphate free, but still boasts the results of a renowned haircare brand. My pick is the Colour Extend shampoo and conditioner, which come in these hot pink bottles.