Happy payday! It's the week everyone — apart from freelancers, in which case, I feel ya — have been waiting for all month. It's been a full, five week month this May, meaning funds have had to stretch just that little bit further. And unfortunately for most, that probably means fewer treats for yourself. So now that it's payday, why not have a fun little splurge on one of these five new skincare product launches? While some of them are a little on the pricey side, it's the perfect time to indulge before all that rent and bills money is depressingly sucked from your account.

This week there are a bunch of new releases that will have your body feeling super healthy and soft, just in time for the hot weekend we are apparently about to have (crop tops and mini skirts at the ready and all that). The perfect tanning trio consists of a scrub, lotion, or oil and your tanning product, and this week there are three new launches out that work brilliantly when teamed up for this purpose.

As well as body, there's an amazing new makeup palette out that will suit everyone, and is amazing for travel. Last but not least, Tata Harper has also just released their new moisturiser for oily skin. Lightweight yet still super hydrating, it is a unique formula that justifies the high price point in my mind.

Keep scrolling to check out these five new beauty launches in more detail. Happy shopping!

By Terry Baume De Rose All Over Body Oil £52 Net A Porter If you're a fan of By Terry's very beautiful Baume De Rose Lip Care (the most amazing smelling, deeply nourishing lip balm in all the land), this oil will be right up your street. It's not cheap, but it's the perfect payday boujee treat you deserve. Containing extracts of Rose Blossom Essential Wax and Vitamin E, this can be used on both the body and the hair. Buy Now

Shiro Adzuki Scrub £36 Shiro Physical scrubs have had a bit of a bad rep recently, and I agree that they should be kept to the minimum on delicate skin on the face. But body scrubs are a whole other story; perfect for buffing away dead skin cells and prepping the body for perfect tan application, you need a body scrub in your beauty arsenal. This newbie by Shiro features azuki bean seeds, which exfoliate and nourish in one go. Buy Now

Bondi Sands Aero Aerated Tanning Foam £11.99 Superdrug Bondi Sands is without a doubt one of the most popular tanning brands of the moment, largely due to its bestselling Liquid Gold formulas, as well as its tan removing mousse. Their latest creation is a self-aerated tanning foam, which sprays on lightly and dries to create a deep golden colour that lasts up to seven days. Buy Now

MAKE Beauty Nude Palette £33 Net-A-Porter Launching in June, this pretty palette from up and coming U.S. brand MAKE contains every neutral shade you need in your collection. With super soft textures and great pigment, these shadows are a summer essential. Also in the palette is a blusher and highlighting shade, meaning it has everything you need for on the go beauty. Buy Now