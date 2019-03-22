With spring right around the corner, it may feel time to give your skincare routine a much deserved, long awaited switch up. Ditching heavier creams for lighter gels is advised, while focusing on achieving that spring/summer glow is on the agenda for many. The beauty industry never stops evolving, and some of our favourite brands have been totally bringing it with their latest skincare and makeup products. From glow-giving serums and primers to nourishing lip balms, here's what's hot this week.

First up, one of the biggest launches of the week came from everyone's favourite millennial brand, Glossier. Anything Emily Weiss touches turns to gold, and that apparently even applies to the humble mango fruit. The brand has just launched a new mango edition of their bestselling Balm Dotcom, and it's everything you dreamed of and more.

There are a bunch of glow-enhancing skincare-makeup hybrid products out this week, too. From new priming formulations from Ole Henriksen and Beautyblender, to a brightening vitamin C serum from La Roche Posay, and a glow giving oil from Sunday Riley, it's super easy to get that bright spring glow on your face.

Keep scrolling to check out the best new skincare buys to get your hands on this week.

Glossier Mango Balm Dotcom £10 Glossier Big fan of Glossier's bestselling Balm Dotcom? The ultra nourishing balm already comes in a varied range of scents and flavours, but I think this new Mango edition may just be my favourite. Super fruity, this smells amazing and feels even better on parched, chapped lips. Buy Now

Beautyblender Opal Essence Serum Primer £28.50 Cult Beauty Beautyblender's new range of primers tackle everything from enlarged pores to dry areas of skin. My favourite has to be this Opal Essence formulation, which not only looks amazing when you squeeze it out of the tube (it's iridescent!), it also provides skin with the most beautiful glow prior to makeup application. Buy Now

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Face Oil £34 Cult Beauty Sunday Riley's beloved vitamin C C.E.O. oil has had an upgrade, now featuring turmeric to boost skin's luminosity and overall glow. If you love Sunday Riley's oils, it's also worth booking in for one of their new facials at Hershesons in London, which will leave you feeling super luxe. Buy Now

No.7 HydraLuminous Water Surge Gel Cream £10 Boots Boots' new No.7 range is special for a number of reasons; first, every product costs £10, meaning it is more accessible than many. Second, it is targeted towards dehydrated, dry, and dull skin which needs a boost, and really works to do that with an impressive level of hyaluronic acid. And last but certainly not least, the range features a number of different moisturising formulas, from light gels to richer creams. This lightweight gel cream is my top pick. Buy Now

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright™ Face Primer £23.80 Boots Inspired by the brand's bestselling Banana Bright Eye Creme, this primer floods the skin with vitamin C and promotes a healthy "lit from within" glow that preps skin for makeup. It's so good, you may even find you don't need to apply a base and that this is enough. Buy Now

Kiehl's Ultra Light Daily UV Defense Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ £28 Kiehl's The original lotion version of this facial SPF is hands down one of the best I have ever tried. It's lightweight, smells amazing and feels nourishing on skin, so I am thrilled there is another formulation to now get my hands on and try. This one is even lighter on skin, making it ideal for oily and combination skin types. Buy Now