This week is all about skincare and makeup. There are so many amazing areas of beauty, from body care and hair styling to fragrance, but when it really comes down to it, most of us still get excited about new skincare and makeup products. I am definitely one of those people; be it a new cleanser or some new lipstick collection, I find myself getting most worked up over stuff that'll make my skin glow and my eyes and lips pop.

The biggest launch of the week award unsurprisingly has to go to Glossier, who unveiled an entire new range called Glossier Play. An amped up, sparklier and more vibrant collection of makeup products, every beauty editor I saw this week was rocking a glittery eye or vinyl lip courtesy of the new range. Also new to makeup is Morphe's incredible 8-shade-strong highlighter palette, which works for a range of skin tones, and a setting spray by Anastasia Beverly Hills that not only keeps your makeup in place, but provides an amazing glow.

In terms of skincare, you could make an entire new routine out of this week's launches. Starting with Aesop's calming milk cleanser, and followed by either The Inkey List's new serum, or Kora Organics' glow-enhancing oil, you can keep skin looking and feeling tip top in no time. Finish things off with a layer of Ren Clean Skincare's mattifying SPF formula, which smells as good as it feels on the complexion.

Keep scrolling to read more about this week's seven best skin and makeup launches.

Ren Clean Skincare Clean Screen Mineral SPF 30 £30 Ren Made with 99 percent natural ingredients, this new SPF does good for the skin and the planet. It's super nourishing, smells amazing, and mattifies the skin, making it my new favourite pre-makeup formulation. Buy Now

Morphe 8s Stellar Impact Highlighter Palette £20 Selfridges An eight pan palette of mega watt shine, this new offering from Morphe is both beautiful and budget friendly. Great for all skin tones, the range of shades make this particularly impressive. Buy Now

Gentle Facial Cleansing Milk £25 Aesop Launching on April 1, Aesop's first milk facial cleanser works wonders on dry or sensitive skin that needs a little extra TLC. Super nourishing and skin-friendly, this makes for the perfect morning cleanser. Buy Now

The Inkey List Polyglutamic Acid £12.99 Cult Beauty The perfect companion to seal your hyaluronic acid, this new serum from The Inkey List dramatically hydrates skin. Dry or dehydrated skin will love this budget-friendly formula. Buy Now

Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil £22 Space NK Miranda Kerr's beauty brand Kora Organics has finally hit the UK, and its bestselling Noni face oil supplies skin with the most amazing glow. Use it in the morning before makeup, for the perfect foundation application. Buy Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dewy Set Spray £27 Anastasia Beverly Hills Love a setting spray? This newest formula from Anastasia Beverly Hills not only keeps makeup in place, but it adds a glowy boost for a perfect complexion. Buy Now