With the holiday season basically on us already, the promise of lots and lots of holiday parties is near. Between your Thanksgiving or friendsgiving, your annual office holiday party, and all the many, many, many gatherings December throws our way, there are tons of opportunities to host your own holiday fêtes. If you are having people over in the coming months, why not consider stocking up on non-alcoholic drinks for holiday parties this year?

Whether your party features booze on the menu or not, there’s a chance that you may have some guests who don't drink or don’t feel like drinking. So, as the host with the most, it's always good to have non-alcoholic alternatives on hand. And you don’t have to be a Martha Stewart in the kitchen in order to accommodate everyone, either. From seasonal offerings like apple ciders, to the old faithful drinks that people love year-round, there’s no shortage of creative drinks to serve to guests who don’t want to drink. Yes, you could stock up on your classic sodas, but why not try for something a little more ~creative~? Here are a few ideas for non-alcoholic drinks to keep in your kitchen for holiday parties this year.

1 Apple Cider Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images It is a truth universally acknowledged that apple cider is delicious. No one worth having at your party will complain about having this delight on your snack table.

2 Vita Coco Sparkling Lemon Ginger Coconut Water Vitacoco.com There’s coconut water, and then there’s ~sparkling~ coconut water, the OG drink’s sassy and festive cousin. Channel your inner Gwyneth Paltrow by adding this invigorating and delightfully bougie drink to your line up.

3 Pure Leaf Unsweetened Brewed Green Tea Amazon To anyone who argues that iced green tea is a weird party drink, I say this: What other drink is as healthy and refreshing, with the added bonus of perking you up to keep you partying longer? It's also chock full of antioxidants.

4 Spindrift Sparkling Water Grapefruit Amazon With an alleged “1 1/2 grapefruits” per 8-pack of cans, Spindrift’s grapefruit flavor is sweet and satisfying. Winter is citrus season, after all.

5 Campbell’s V8 Low Sodium Very Spicy Vegetable Juice Amazon Vegetable juice is a bit of a controversial choice: most people either love it or you hate it. Its detractors aside, this quirky drink is great on its own as a savory and spicy concoction, or delish as a base for a virgin bloody Mary.

6 Reed's Ginger Brew Target This lil guy checks all the boxes — it’s delicious, comes in a chic glass bottle, and is spiced with the perfect amount of ginger. Ginger is great for helping to manage digestive issues, and it's an off-beat choice for those who are craving something sweeter than seltzer, but not quite as sweet as a soda.

7 LaCroix Amazon LaCroix may seem no-frills, but it is the lowkey hero of the party circuit. When you’re in a pinch and have zero time to concoct a jazzy cocktail, it’s the drink that’s always there for you, humbly waiting in the carbonated drinks aisle. With no shortage of fruity flavors (I’m partial to peach-pear myself), there’s bound to be a type for even the pickiest party guest.